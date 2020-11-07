Due to deadlines, I’m writing this before election day, fully realizing that it won’t come out until after the day that voting is supposed to end.
And who knows if by this day any of us know who the winner will be? But perhaps the whole key to my column today is simply to ask a question about what I have just said. Who the winner will be.
Normally, in viewing elections, we think of two people running for office, with one getting more votes than the other, and that being the “winner.” But I want to call that whole paradigm into question. My religious tradition, along with many others in this country, often prays for the good of the country, as well as asking for divine guidance for its leaders. Going even further, we pray for wisdom which may save us from false choices, and that in the light of God, we may see light, and not stumble in a straight path.
Whatever your own political convictions, it’s hard to not think that we are experiencing a bit of a stumble in our path. I don’t pretend to be so close to God as to express the Divine will for this election, but I’m pretty sure that neither Red nor Blue fully captures God’s plan. I’m fond of telling my church that if they are looking to our politicians to save us, they are looking in the wrong place.
And that brings me right to what I do hope for discerning a winner from this election. I doubt it will happen quickly, but can the barriers that divide us begin to crumble? Will suspicions begin to disappear, and hatreds cease? Can we have faithful administration and wise laws? And most surely, can we do the work that God has entrusted to us in truth and beauty and for the common good?
Whatever color is pleased on this day, or in the immediate days to come, there will not be any winner, until and unless these things happen. Or as my tradition prays:
Teach our people to rely on your strength and to accept their responsibilities to their fellow citizens, that they may elect trustworthy leaders and make wise decisions for the well-being of our society; that we may serve God faithfully in our generation, and honor God’s holy name.