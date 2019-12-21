In the three years since it was founded, Heritage Country Church in Salado has seen growth and changes.
Members broke ground on a new church building Sunday, Dec. 8. The new building program will be completed in three phases to include more than 16,000 square feet of the church, a fellowship hall suitable for church fellowship, weddings and community needs, and an event center for outreach purposes. The fellowship hall and event center will be made available for community and local church use.
The new property is located just down the road from the current church building at 9929 Lark Trail.
Heritage County Church began when a few believers first met for a prayer meeting in November 2016.
“We started with a small handful, and now we average 160-170 a week, so it’s grown that much over three years,” said Janie Johnston, church secretary.
The non-denominational church meets 10 a.m. Sunday for worship. Youth and adult bible studies are held 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“We are excited that the church is alive in Christ, growing, and the mission set early on is working and we pray pleasing to God in all we do,” Dennis Johnston, church elder, said in a news release. “The mission of HCC is to reach the lost, both young and old, with the gospel of Christ, and we do that by celebrating the country heritage that was infused with dependence on God for the basis of country life and its joy and hardships.”
The church is responsible for several outreach programs with the purpose of bringing people together and to show how God can change lives.
“We continue to guard against letting the outreach be about the event and we keep the focus on the goal of bringing people together to hear God’s message,” Dennis said.
Some of the teams and activities associate with the outreach program include:
Western Heritage Team – Events such as horsemanship training for youth, roping events, barrel racing, ranch rodeo events to provide great outreach for this group of people.
The Pioneer Cooking Team – Chuck Wagon cook-offs, pioneer cooking events, and a concession stand in the event center for use at all events
The Hunting and Fishing Teams will have events inside the event center such as archery tournaments, hunting and fishing related training and events, public shows and events providing the opportunity to introduce God’s message to the participants.
Other outreach teams include Camping, Hiking and Kayaking, and Craft making.
Future plans include a fishing pond to have a readily available fishing location for the youth and outreach training courses such as fly fishing, kayaking and more.