Operation Christmas Child
The Mid-Texas Area Team for Operation Christmas Child will hold a “Countdown to National Collection Week” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will serve as a countdown to this year’s collection of Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts.
Each year, those who participate in the Operation Christmas Child ministry pack shoeboxes full of gifts to be sent to children in less fortunate parts of the world.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the good news of Jesus. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
50th anniversary event
St. Francis Gift Shop will hold a 50th anniversary open house event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The event will include special vendors and a drawing for prizes.
Music to Help Others livestream
Christ Episcopal Church in Temple will hold a livestream Music To Help Others concert 4 p.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/christchurchtx.
Music will be performed by Leon W. Couch III on piano and organ, Sheryl Goodnight on flute, and Gerald Nicholas.
The concert will benefit Academie Musique scholarship fund. There is no charge to watch the concert, but donations can be made online or by mail.
Christ Episcopal Church sponsors the Music to Help Others series as a way to raise money for community charities.
Life Chain
The 12th-annual Life Chain event will take place Sunday, Nov. 1.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The group will meet at 1:45 p.m. at the old Chick-fil-A location on South 31st Street in Temple. The event will end about 3 p.m.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”.
The event also will include a moment of silence.
Calling for prayers
Members of Grace Church of Salado have been participating in the national Power of Prayer initiative and other residents also are encouraged to participate.
Every evening at 8 p.m., residents are encouraged to spend one minute praying for U.S. troops, local citizens and for the return of America to a Godly nation.
