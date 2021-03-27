Mark 11:23-24 “I tell you the truth, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart but believes that what he says will happen, it will be done for him. Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”
A small congregation in the foothills of the Great Smokies built a new sanctuary on a piece of land willed to them by a church member. Ten days before the new church was to open, the local building inspector informed the pastor that the parking lot was inadequate for the size of the building. Until the church doubled the size of the parking lot, they would not be able to use the new sanctuary. Unfortunately, the church with its undersized lot had used every inch of their land except for the mountain against which it had been built.
In order to build more parking spaces, they would have to move the mountain out of the back yard. Undaunted, the pastor announced the next Sunday morning that he would meet that evening with all members who had “mountain moving faith.” They would hold a prayer session asking God to remove the mountain from the back yard and to somehow provide enough money to have it paved and painted before the scheduled opening dedication service the following week.
At the appointed time, 24 of the congregation’s 300 members assembled for prayer. They prayed for nearly three hours. At ten o’clock the pastor said the final “Amen.”
“We’ll open next Sunday as scheduled,” he assured everyone. “God has never let us down before, and I believe He will be faithful this time too.” The next morning as he was working in his study there came a loud knock at his door.
When he called “come in”, a rough looking construction foreman appeared, removing his hard hat as he entered. “Excuse me, Reverend. I’m from Acme Construction Company over in the next county. We’re building a huge shopping mall. We need some fill dirt. Would you be willing to sell us a chunk of that mountain behind the church? We’ll pay you for the dirt we remove and pave all the exposed area free of charge if we can have it right away. We can’t do anything else until we get the dirt in and allow it to settle properly.”
The little church was dedicated the next Sunday as originally planned and there were far more members with “mountain moving faith” on opening Sunday than there had been the previous week.
At first, most problems I face appear so much larger than the God I have served all my life. I often will go outside (at night) and look at the stars. Those stars were created by my Heavenly Father Who fills the universe. Nothing, I repeat nothing is too hard or difficult for Him. (Jeremiah 32:17)
We are approaching the Easter season in which Christians everywhere celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. When the disciples of Christ saw Him die that horrible death they faced an impossible mountain of great loss and sorrow that they thought impossible to overcome. It isn’t hard to understand why they did not recognize Him when He appeared to them on Resurrection Day. Their last memory of Him was so painful, that they forgot His words, “I am going to die, but in three days I will rise again”. How often we forget the promises He has given us when we focus only on the problem and forget the faithfulness of our God. We do not serve a dead god but a living Savior, and nothing is impossible for Him to do for us when we call upon Him in truth and faith. The answer may not be what we plan but it will be according to His will and His purpose for us in our life.
It is time to move the mountains that are standing in the way of your destiny in God. Jesus is asking us today, “Where is your faith?”. Nothing is impossible to those who will believe His word and move in faith.