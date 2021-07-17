Summer has arrived, and the travel urge is upon many of us. The kids are out of school, COVID appears to be easing up around us (though there are still areas where one should exercise caution), and businesses are reopening.
Why would someone not want to get out and get away for just a bit? I’m told that flights are full, car rental agencies are sold out, and hotels are quickly selling out.
One thing I always ask members of the congregation which I serve, is to bring back with them a copy of the church bulletin, an announcement sheet, or some such. It helps me see what great ideas other folks have. But it also reminds them of the importance of going to church even when on vacation.
But what I really want to talk about is not going away. Or getting in a break. It’s a message that I have been preaching for several weeks now, and one that I would hope that we may all take to heart.
Life is changed, and the pandemic is easing in its immediate effect. Now is the time for us all to realize, it’s “Game On.”
I think the last year has been a lot of warming up in the bullpen. Yes, there was a lot of important stuff that did happen, and yes, real life continued to go on.
But just surviving and figuring out the new rules took so much time and energy. It is time to move past, take up the mantel of the work we have been given, and see how the new reality needs us just as much, if not more, than the old order of things.
The road ahead won’t be just a resumption of the way things were. There are aspects that have simply changed. And the road ahead will not be without bumps, twists, turns, and even some dead ends.
But I am reminded of a story a friend of mine, who happens to be a monk tells. One day he says he was asked what monks do. He thought for a moment, and then replied, “We fall down a lot. But we help one another get back up, and we continue on. Until we fall again. And then we get back up again and again.”
I don’t know if it’s really his story, or if he heard it elsewhere and appropriated it. But I do know that it sounds a lot like my story. And I hope the story of Bell County.
We truly have been through it, and more than one or two of us have fallen down. But can we now help one another get back up? Do we have the willingness to see if we can all get back in the game? Summer may be here, but let’s not forget the game that is surely about to start.