Seeking the “face of God” must precede seeking the “hand of God”. A “face to face” encounter with Almighty God will bring a character change, which will prepare us for the “hand of God” – His miracle working power. God has prepared such a time for every Christian, and He is looking forward to it. He has had this appointment with each one of us set up a long time ago. This encounter is called an epiphany – a moment of sudden revelation or insight.
Jacob had such an encounter with the Lord that changed his life and confirmed his destiny. After serving his uncle Laban for 20 years, the Lord told him to “return to the land of his fathers and to his family. The Lord promised to be with him and would bless him. Jacob set out to the Promised Land — Canaan — with his family and all his possessions. As they were returning, a messenger came to Jacob and informed him that his brother, Esau, was coming to meet him with a band of four hundred men. Jacob became very afraid because the last words that he had heard from Esau was, “The next time I see you, I will kill you!” Jacob quickly reminded the Lord that it was His idea that he return to his homeland! (Every word from the Lord will encounter resistance — a crisis situation in which Christ will be revealed.)
Jacob took his family over the River Jabbok and left them there while he crossed back over the river. “He was alone with God!” There will be times in our lives when will feel all alone. No one seems to understand what we are going through, and seemingly don’t care. It is a divine set-up. God wants our undivided attention so that He can do something life-changing within us.
The Angel of the Lord met Jacob and wrestled with him all night but could not prevail against him. This Angel was none other than the Christ, the Word of God. This type of appearance is called a “theophany”. Why couldn’t the Lord prevail over Jacob? Jacob was so full of himself that he would not let go of the control of his life to the Lord. The Lord touched the socket of Jacob’s hip, and he was “out of joint”. (Just like we are when the Lord deals with us.) When Jacob realized his weakness, he grabbed a hold of the Lord and said, “I will not let you go until You bless me!” (Desperation is a major factor in receiving God’s blessings).
The Lord then asked Jacob a question, “What is your name?” Obviously, the Lord knew his name, but He wanted to give Jacob a reality check. The Amplified Bible says, “In shock realization, he whispered Jacob!” For the first time in his life, he realized that he was a deceiver, a supplanter, a con man. At that point, the Lord changed his name from Jacob – “deceiver” to Israel- “prince with God”. All Jacob had to do was admit that he was bankrupt and did not have it together so that God could put it together for him — that’s grace!
Jacob called this place of grace, this divine encounter with God, Peniel (Face of God): “For I have seen God face to face and my life is preserved.” Seeking the face of God can be hazardous to your carnal life. God told Moses, “No one can see My face and live.” Yet the Lord told David to “seek His face.” Seeking the face of God will put to death our pride, selfishness, and other character flaws, and we will come alive with the life-changing grace of God!
Not only was Jacob changed in that divine encounter, but Esau was also changed. When Jacob and Esau met each other, instead of wanting to kill Jacob, Esau embraced Jacob and wept. Our encounter with the Lord at the Jabbok (Hebrew — self-emptying), will not only change us, but it could bring healing to any broken relationship in our life.