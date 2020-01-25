It’s confusing times we live in. It’s hard to have any kind of a discussion in which two people have opposing views because who’s to say who’s right anymore?
So often you really get nowhere in a conversation because, in the end, we all just agree to disagree. And that’s only if we can keep from arguing! It seems today that if you make a firm stance on anything, you are deemed too judgmental. Who’s to say who’s right? Can we be certain about anything anymore? Should we be certain? Or… for fear of being called “judgmental” should we just back off?
In Ephesians 3, the word “mystery” comes up a number of times. Many people take that word and run with it saying, “That’s exactly what God’s Word is. It’s a mystery. We can never be certain about what it says because it’s a mystery.” And so, we must each take away our own meaning from it – our own truth. So, what I get out of it may be different from what you get out of it, and that’s ok. That’s the “mystery” of God.
No! That’s not at all what the word “mystery” means. Consider a mystery novel. When you finish reading a mystery novel and report back to your book club, “Who dun it,” you all have the same answer. You all have the same answer because the mystery was not left a mystery, it was revealed. The same goes for God’s plan of salvation through Christ. It was a mystery. It was hidden. But now, Paul said, “You will be able to understand my insight into the mystery of Christ, which was not made known to people in other generations as it has now been revealed” (Eph 3:4-5).
There is truth. There is unchanging truth. There is truth that you can be confident in. And if you are called too “judgmental” for standing firm in God’s truth, it’s not you they are calling judgmental. It’s really God they are calling judgmental.
We all fear an impartial judge because we know our wrongs. So, we seek lenience and try to bend the truth. Instead of lenience and bending the truth, see God’s truth: that he is merciful and forgives sin. “Because of his great love for us, God, who is rich in mercy, made us alive with Christ even when we were dead in sin” (Eph 2:3-5).