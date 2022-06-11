Twelve years after first feeling led to ministry, Maddie Rarick has now fulfilled her calling as she stepped up to the pulpit last Sunday as the new pastor of Meadow Oaks Baptist Church.
The church of about 50 people interviewed Rarick for the position, while she turned to God for guidance.
“I never really felt a geographical call, I just felt a call to a particular church,” she added.
Rarick is one of less than 14% of females leading congregations throughout the United States. According to the National Congregations Study published by Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, only 13.8% of congregations have a female-led minister.
“(I) attribute the minority of female ministers to a particularly literal way of interpreting scripture with a patriarchal viewpoint implicitly informing one’s interpretation,” she said.
While she ministers to people at Meadow Oaks Baptist Church, she said she hopes to be a positive role model for those in her congregation.
“One of my goals is to set an example to young girls who are called to ministry,” she said.
The native Texan grew up attending Sugar Land Baptist Church, which is where she first felt the urge to minister. She had opportunities to teach within the youth group and realized it was the path she wanted to take.
“I just enjoyed church, enjoyed learning about scripture and learning about God,” she shared.
While studying for her Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Rarick was recognized as a Young T.B. Maston Scholar, a designation recognizing outstanding undergraduate students who study Christian ethics. She also received the Gary and Diane Heavin Servant Leadership Award in 2017, given to students in recognition for their time and energy devoted to ministry and community service.
Rarick completed her Master of Divinity degree, with a concentration in theology at George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University in Waco, where she received the prestigious Parish Pulpit Fellowship to attend the University of Edinburgh in Edingburgh, Scotland, where she obtained a Master of Theology by Research degree, with a concentration in practical theology and ethics.
“I came home from Edinburgh at Christmas and couldn’t go back (due to COVID), so I finished up my degree at my parent’s house,” she explained. “Halfway though that I realized I needed my own life, so I moved in with a friend in Waco and started working at the First Baptist Church of Waco.”
After serving as the Ministry Associate for Benevolence and Administration at FBCW for three years, Rarick started the process of ordination and she expects to be fully ordained in about a month.
Rarick preached her first sermon – “The Acts of God” – Sunday at Meadow Oaks. The sermon was based on Acts 2:1-22.
She said when choosing a sermon, she like to pray and ask God for guidance on the needs of the community.
Meadow Oaks Baptist Church holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., with worship service beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 3001 Meadow Oaks Drive in Temple.