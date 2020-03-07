TACMA City Revival 2020
The Temple Area Co-ed Ministerial Association will sponsor its Annual City-Wide Revival, 6:30 p.m. nightly Monday, March 9, through Friday, March 13. The host church is Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
The host pastor is Dr. U.C. Barnes Sr. The theme is “Built To Proclaim God’s Excellences” and the corresponding scripture is I Peter 2:1-10.
Monday, March 9, the gospel message will be pronounced by the Rev. Winfrey Tyler from Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. On Tuesday, March 10, the divine message will be proclaimed by Rev. Jimmy Rutherford from Walking By Faith Ministries in Killeen. The keynote evangelist will be the Rev. Alfred Stapleton from Shekinah Tabernacle Baptist Church Inc. of Dallas, who will proclaim and expound the Word of God, Wednesday through Friday, March 11-13, and bring the culmination of the revival in spiritual awakening and renewal. The public is invited to attend.
St. James United Methodist Church gospel program
The College Student Ministry of St. James United Methodist Church, 707 S. Third St. in Temple, will hold its 11th annual Gospel Extravaganza 5:30 p.m. today.
The event will features performances from multiple groups, including individuals from Prairie View A&M, Epic Worship of Killeen, and six soloists.
For information call 254-773-2849.
Saint Stephen Catholic Church 2020 Parish Mission
Saint Stephen Catholic Church, 601 FM 2268 in Salado, will hold its 2020 Parish Mission program, “Signed and Sealed with the Cross,” 7-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, March 30-April 1.
Christians started to sign themselves with a cross in the third century. During this program, participants will have the opportunity to explore the identity of God proclaimed in the ancient gesture of being signed with a cross. The church also will explore the challenges and responsibilities the faithful accept when they seal their lives with the sign of salvation.
The mission will be led by Albert Haase, a Franciscan priest and chaplain at Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center in Temple.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.