Outdoor Food and Fun Day
The Team Jesus and Street Outreach ministry will hold an “Outdoor Food and Fun Day” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at 116 W. Ave. G in Temple.
Evangelist Deadra Reeders will host the event, which will feature praise, worship and testimonials.
Those who attend will be asked to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. For information call 254-444-9337.
Community Bible Study registering for fall
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study (CBS) adult evening class is registering members for fall’s 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
Beginning Sept. 14, the class will meet weekly live online. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about fifteen.
Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2021.
The deadline to be placed in a core group prior to the start of class is Wednesday, Aug. 19.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5 p.m.
Calling for prayers
Members of Grace Church of Salado have been participating in the national Power of Prayer initiative and other residents also are encouraged to participate.
Every evening at 8 p.m., residents are encouraged to spend one minute praying for U.S. troops, local citizens and for the return of America to a Godly nation.
