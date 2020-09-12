What a summer this has been! And, truth be told, what an ending to spring! And is it over yet? Are we back to normal, or at least on the road to normal?
Your guess is as good as mine, maybe better. But here are a couple of things that I do know, as we head into fall. Whatever our politics, whatever our assessment of the current situations, life is not going to return to exactly what it was before. Maybe it’s out of an abundance of caution, maybe it is simple over reaction. I think back to the days after 9/11, and how we have changed airline travel. Or the stories of what life was like on the West Coast, right after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
And while some of that may seem like we are losing important parts of our social lives, there are more than a few really good things that are coming out of this time, and that I hope the fall radically reinforces. Like changing our habits of hand washing — hopefully forever. But also the stress on innovation and ingenuity. I absolutely love the fact that those ZOOM meetings (which I’m as tired of as everyone else), are able to connect us in ways that we hadn’t imagined before.
And while I’m pretty disgusted with the state of our politics, I’m thrilled with the prospect that we are having a nationwide discussion on what the basic shape of our political life should be. This is how Democracy works. We each get our say.
I also know that as a pastor in town, I should find comfort in scripture — “Behold I am doing a new thing” or even “Happy are they all, who take refuge in Him.” And it is certainly true that my faith, and the promises of God have been a big comfort and a source of strength in this time.
But I have also found great inspiration in the work of my community. The health-care workers who have tirelessly toiled in fearful and very unknown situations. The steely determination of those who go about their daily tasks as best they can. The sacrifices that many have made for the health and safety of their families.
My prayer is that someday very soon, as we retell the stories of this time, our words will echo those of the Psalmist so long ago:
We have heard with our ears, O God,
Our forefathers have told us,
The deeds you did in their days,
In the days of old.
And
All this has come upon us,
Yet we have not forgotten you,
Nor have we betrayed your covenant.