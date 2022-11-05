Methodist meeting
An informational meeting regarding the splintering of the United Methodist Church will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St. in Salado.
Dr. Tom Robbins, senior pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Temple, will present the program and answer questions. Robbins will speak on the topic of why Methodist churches are choosing to leave and the key issues involved in the split.
The event is open to the public and is sponsored by New Life Methodist Church of Salado.
Lord’s Acre at Little River United Methodist Church
Little River United Methodist Church will hold its annual Lord’s Acre event 3-6 p.m. today.
Activities will include a turkey and dressing dinner, bake sale, crafts sale, silent auction and children’s activities. The meal costs $15 per plate.
The event is open to the public. The church is located at 104 N. Kinds Trail in Little River-Academy.
Pastor celebration
The Church of the Living God, 924 E. Ave. E in Temple, will hold a 10-year celebration at 7 p.m. on Saturday for the church’s pastor and first lady, Paul and Debra Alexander. The theme will be “God’s Servants Waling by Faith”.
The special guests will be the Rev. Shawn Brinson from The Church of the Living God in Waco, and the Rev. Adrian Crossley from 1st Church of God in Christ in Temple.
On Sunday at 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be minister Kenderrick Simien of Beaumont. The guest speaker for the service at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday will be the Rev. Mark Beach from Ministry of Devine Purpose of Temple.
Grief Share at Temple First Church of the Nazarene
The Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program.
The 13-week series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays through Dec. 2. The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
To sign up visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Grief Share at Grace Church in Salado
Grace Church, 5798 FM 2484 in Salado, is offering a grief share program for those struggling with the loss of a loved one. The 14-week program is now enrolling participants.
Meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Mary Hendrix, who has served as a hospice chaplain for more than 20 years, will lead the group. For information contact Hendrix at 858-232-4692 or email mmhendrix@hotmail.com.
Holiday bazaar vendors sought
Vendors are sought for the annual holiday bazaar at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S, Seventh St. in Temple.
The bazaar will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the St. Mary school gym Saturday, Dec. 3.
Vendors have until Friday, Nov. 18, to register. Vendors may register by emailing craftbazaar100@gmail.com.
Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Childmas Child, which provides gifts to children in need around the world, has announced drop-off locations and hours of operation for shoebox gifts. Each shoebox is filled with school supplies, toys and hygiene items.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, will serve as a drop-off point from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14-16; from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17; from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18; from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19; from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20; and from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple also will serve as a drop off point. Shoebox gifts will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14-18; from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21.
For more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit www.samaritanspurse.org and select the link under the “What We Do” option at the top of the website.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job 1 and 2nd Timothy and Titus (Christian leadership), Colossians and James.
The class meets weekly. There are three options to participate: In person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women); and live on the Zoom online meeting platform.
The in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton. The class is open to all adults.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, co-ed, or married couples.
Each week participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class breaks for Christmas and spring break and finishes the week of May 1, 2023.
To register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org. For information call 254-718-6104.
First Christian Church events
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, will hold a special time to remember church members who have died during the morning worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The remembrance is in observance of All Saints Day that is traditionally on Nov. 1st each year. David Perez-Guerra and the Praise Team will provide the music with the message given by Senior Minister Mike Snell. All are invited to attend.
Wednesday evening Bible study continues at 6pm on Wednesday in the church parlor. All are welcome to join the group at any time and receive the previous weeks’ lesson notes.
The church will participate in the “Holiday Around Town” event 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Bell County Expo Center. The event is sponsored by the Temple and Belton Chambers of Commerce and the Bell County Expo Center and is free and open to the public. Food and drinks are served and each participating booth gives a door prize.
Church members and friends will volunteer at Churches Touches Lives Through Christ from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12. The volunteers assist in distributing food items from the CTLC Food Bank the second Saturday of each month.
For information about any of this events, contact the church office at 254-770-8905 at email churchoffice@firstchristiantemple.org
Grief Share
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a Grief Share program. The 13-week series offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Sessions are offered at the church from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday through Dec. 2. To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
