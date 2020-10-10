The government, when rightly fulfilling its God-ordained role, is a blessing not a curse. National authorities who lead well are an expression of God’s common grace to humanity.
Sadly, not all governments comport themselves correctly and can become tyrannical.
The pious job of the government, however, is to punish evil and uphold a common good. The Bible says, in Romans 13, “Be subject to the governing authorities. For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad.”
Christians are to pray for our leaders. The Apostle Paul urged, “that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life” (1 Timothy 2:1-2). Prayer is not the least you can do; it’s the best you can do. No matter your political leanings, you should pray for our President and all in the Executive Branch. You should pray for Congress and all in the Legislative Branch.
You should pray for our Judges and all in the Judicial Branch.
If you’re not sure what to pray about, here’s a few tips: Pray the Lord will grant them wisdom and discernment. Pray they will lead us in the direction of peace and prosperity. Pray they will be agents of justice. Pray our leaders will be courageous against corruption and tyranny. Pray they will lead in such a way that the gospel will have free course and faith will be unrestricted.
Pray a prayer of thanksgiving for our government. God has ordained it as a good gift for humanity, and its purpose is to contribute toward stability and safety. This is not to say that God’s permissive will doesn’t tolerate, temporarily, corrupt officials and ungodly policies (He will deal out justice to those sorts on His timetable). But on the whole, it operates for the good of humanity, not evil. Anarchy is not in accord with an ordered world; “God is not a God of disorder but of peace” (1 Corinthians 14:33).
“Heavenly Father, please bless our nation – each leader and every resident. Grant wisdom and courage to all our government officials that they would pursue what is good and righteous. Please be with the upcoming election that in all things, Your will be done. Thank you for the security and peace we enjoy in our nation, and we ask that it will continue to be so. In Jesus’ name, AMEN.”