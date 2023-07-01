The role of youth in society is to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the table. They are the future leaders and decision-makers of our world, so it’s important that they are given opportunities to learn and grow.
Our church gives young people a unique opportunity to learn, grow and serve. Each summer Temple Bible promotes an outreach into our community called Impact. Instead of organizing a week of Vacation Bible school activities at the church, youth teams instead hold Bible clubs in backyards of homes for a week throughout the Temple/Belton area. Host families invite neighborhood kids to come to their home mornings, afternoons, or evenings.
This June, 130 of our youth were divided into 20 teams of 6 or 7 teenagers each. They led fun activities with elementary aged children that gathered in each club location. Team members played games with the kids and told Bible stories. They performed funny skits and handed out water and snacks. The teams went first to a morning club, then repeated their fast-moving program at other homes, housing complexes, youth centers, and splash pads during the afternoons and evenings.
The Impact teams represent our church’s finest junior and senior high students. They prepared weekly during April and May, and in early June had a final intensive training week in New Braunfels. The teams returned ready and excited to launch the week of Impact Bible clubs in the community! Many church folks stepped up by providing host homes, driving the teams, or serving lunch and dinner back at the church each day.
This year I volunteered as a club driver. My co-driver and I transported a team of three fellows and four girls. Our clubs were held in Belton. The team leader was a recent Lake Belton high grad. She did a great job keeping everyone on target as the team moved through each day’s intensive activities. One of our clubs had 30 kids and the other had fewer. Wednesday was water games day, a delight in the heat for the kids and teens alike.
Providing summer fun for kids was not the only purpose of Impact Clubs 2023. Bible stories and skits to teach spiritual truth were included. Team members skillfully shared four of Jesus’ parables: the Sower, Prodigal Son, Wise & Foolish Builders, and the Good Samaritan. The children were invited each day to chat with a teen to learn more about Jesus’ love for them.
What an exciting week Impact was! A great example of today’s youth learning, growing, and serving together. I was encouraged to observe their surrender to Christ, life in community, and being on mission. The teaching and example of many Impact parents and ministry leaders paid off. Impact teams successfully met new challenges and made a difference. King Solomon wrote, “Remember your Creator in the days of your youth” (Ecclesiastes 12:1). Impact provided these keen young people with an awesome opportunity to remember and serve their Creator!
May you and I who are further along in life remember to encourage and pray for all our youth, our future leaders. Many in society are floundering and misguided, but through Impact I saw firsthand how God can establish our youth in the Christian faith and use them effectively for His glory. This gives me great joy and hope!