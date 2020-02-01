It’s been a little over a year since I’ve been to the optometrist. I, like many of you, have been wearing glasses for several years now.
I can clearly remember how earth shattering it was when I had to get my first pair. I was a teenager and was already dealing with self-esteem issues, and now this! I just knew my friends would have a lot of fun at my expense. But, I remember what the optometrist told me as I reacted to his declaration, “You will need corrective lenses”. He told me that, “all of the embarrassment would fade away, when once again I looked at the world with 20/20 vision.”
Be forewarned, I’m going to make a play on words. Having 20/20 vision gave me the ability to see things that were behind and beyond me very clearly. For me the Bible does the same. Not only can I see things in the past and how they’ve impacted me, but I can also look ahead to a future full of hope and promise.
Admittedly, sometimes the picture is not a pretty one. I clearly see my failures, and can trace the path to those failures through apathy, disobedience, or ignorance. But I also see clearly that God loves me, forgives me, and restores me. And if I believe in Him, and trust Him with my future, He will work ALL things together for my good.
So, do you want to see God working in your life more clearly? Begin looking at your life through the “lenses” of His Word and before you know it, you’ll have 20/20 vision.