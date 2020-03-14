Saint Stephen Catholic Church 2020 Parish Mission
Saint Stephen Catholic Church, 601 FM 2268 in Salado, will hold its 2020 Parish Mission program, “Signed and Sealed with the Cross,” 7-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, March 30-April 1.
Christians started to sign themselves with a cross in the third century. During this program, participants will have the opportunity to explore the identity of God proclaimed in the ancient gesture of being signed with a cross. The church also will explore the challenges and responsibilities the faithful accept when they seal their lives with the sign of salvation.
The mission will be led by Albert Haase, a Franciscan priest and chaplain at Cedarbrake Catholic Retreat Center in Temple.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church anniversary
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple, will celebrate 114 years of serving the community 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The theme is “Our Church Continuing in Prayer, in Proclamation and in Practice of the Gospel”. The guest church will be Pleasant Green Baptist Church of Beaumont. The Rev. Carl Fontenot, pastor of Pleasant Green Baptist Church, will bring the message. Music will be provided by the church choirs of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Pleasant Green Baptist Church. Renada Simpson will give the welcome message and Janet Massington will present a memorial tribute.
Bethel Armor Bearers program
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will have its first annual Armor Bearers program 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. D.L. Jackson and his congregation from Bountiful Blessings Ministry in Harker Heights, will be the special guests.
St. James United Methodist Church anniversary
St. James United Methodist Church, 707 S. Third St. in Temple, will celebrate its 147th anniversary during the worship service 11 a.m. Sunday.
St. James’s Pastor Charles Robinson will officiate the service. Dr. Clifton Howard, assistant to Bishop Mike Lowery of the UMC South District will bring the message.
A meal will be served following the service. The celebration is open to the public.
For information contact the church at 254-773-2849.
Church of the Living God P.G.T. Brotherhood Men’s Day celebration
The Church of the Living God P.G.T., located at 924 E. Ave. E in Temple, will hold its Brotherhood Annual Men’s Day celebration 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The special guests will be Pastor Rodney Howell and the congregation from Beyond the Veil Ministries of Killeen.
The theme is “Men of Standards” and the corresponding scripture is Pslams 37:23-24.
The event is open to the public.
