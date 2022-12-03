If one walks across the road and stops in the middle to look down the street, and if there was a car coming down that street, one would move out of the way of the oncoming car.
However, in day to day living more and more people are being run over by the traffic of life.
It is a little more subtle than an oncoming car, but it can be just as deadly. The car that approaches can be seen at a distance. Your mind can surmise the time needed to get out of the way.
Then you can make the appropriate choice to move. Everyday problems tend to sneak up on us and overrun us before we have time to react. When we are run over too much, we tend to satisfy ourselves by standing in life’s highway and taking what comes out way.
There is a way out of this — M.O.V.E. Move seems so simple when it is a real-life object approaching us, but when the object is abstract, then it is harder to get out of the way. Sometimes we become complacent with becoming roadkill till we develop a negative outlook on life. This article will teach you the way to M.O.V.E. out of the way and get on the right road for your life.
Remember, sometimes its not the boulders in our path that cause us trouble, but the pebbles in our shoes. A lot of times we think our problems are to small to deal with at the time.
When we do this, they tend to multiply and become serious problems that can and will lead to a larger scale problem. Ones like depression, anxiety, bitterness and so on. Please keep reading and know God has a plan for every problem you face.
The “M” in M.O.V.E stands for “motivation.” With whatever you are thinking about doing in life, you must be motivated to do it. If you are not motivated, then you will most likely fail. “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.” 1 Corinthians 15:58.
The “O” in M.O.V.E. stands for “optimize.” “Walk in wisdom toward them that are without, redeeming the time.”- Colossians 4:5 You must optimize your time. People spend considerable amounts of energy on organizing their time. However, that just is not enough. I have day planers from years past with great outlines of organized time slots for me, but nothing ever got done. It is not until we optimize and USE the time we have that things get done.
The “V” in M.O.V.E. stands for “validate.” You must validate yourself from past experiences. I recall a story from the Bible about this, David and Goliath. When David went out to face the giant, he said “Because I have faced the bear and because I faced the lion, I can face you.” Each of us has had our own little battles we have won. We can look back at each of these and use them for strength for any future task we face.
The “E” in M.O.V.E. stands for “endure.” When we are motivated, optimize our time, and validate ourselves, the last thing to do is to endure whatever comes our way. “You will be hated by all because of My name, but it is the one who has endured to the end who will be saved.”- Matthew 10:22
Enduring most things in life are not simple to get. There are trials and tribulations in this life. However, if we endure through them, we will come out victorious in the end.
Following this formula will take you off those destructive tracks in your life and put you out of harms way.
Most importantly, it will help us get back on the lit path God has for us. Let your light shine, let others see that light, step off the tracks.