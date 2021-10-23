Hundreds of parishioners spent last Saturday filing into St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple for its annual St. Luke Fest.
Robert Lindberg, a deacon at St. Luke Catholic Church, extended his gratitude to everyone who made this year’s celebration — which featured food, games, rides, silent auction items, bingo, prize drawings, music and a petting zoo — a success.
“On behalf of Father (John Guzaldo) and the staff here at St. Luke, thank you to everyone who has come out to enjoy this absolutely beautiful day … for fellowship, and to just laugh and play with each other,” he said during the event. “We just continue to offer you our prayers as we continue through this life, and that’s good.”
During the event, St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, held a prize drawing for a 2021 Nissan Kicks — a sub-compact sport utility vehicle that retails from $19,600.
SammyG, a local DJ who hosted the event and announced the prize drawing winners, won the vehicle with his $20 prize drawing entry.
“Are you kidding me right now? I can’t believe this. I just won myself a car,” SammyG said. “I want to thank each and everyone one of you for joining us, and all of the support you give the church. I also want to thank the church for having me be a part of their special day.”
Additional prizes also included a quarter-side of beef from Lastovica Cattle Company, two $500 VISA gift cards, a $500 VISA gift card, a $400 VISA gift card, a $300 VISA gift card and a $200 VISA gift card.