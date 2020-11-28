This weekend is the start of the 60th Christmas Stroll in Salado, and that means one thing: Time for the annual live nativity scene by First Baptist Church of Salado.
The church’s live nativity scene — which depicts the birth of Jesus Christ inside a manger — will take place 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 5, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 in the First Baptist’s parking lot facing Main Street.
Robert Pendergraft, the associate pastor of music ministries at First Baptist Church of Salado, said organizers have had to rethink all of their major events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“However, when thinking about the live nativity, the church felt it important, especially in a time like this, to be on Main Street proclaiming the hope we have in the midst of a pandemic because of our trust in Jesus Christ,” Pendergraft said. “The fact that this is an outdoor event which provides significant mitigation and our ability to use families to represent the figures of the Christmas story, along with all the other protocols in place, allows us to thoughtfully carry out that goal.”
Rather than mixing people from different households for the nativity scene, the church plans to have people from the same home for the scenes, Pendergraft said.
“We have also made changes to the way the costuming process is carried out and the structure of breaks for the cast members,” the associate pastor said. “Additionally, we will have church members greeting our guests to help us ensure spacing as they make their way through the scene.”
First Baptist Church has put on the live nativity scene for more than 20 years.
“The church is located in the heart of the village right on Main Street and hundreds of people walk by our facilities each night of the stroll,” Pendergraft said. “The church chose to begin this tradition as a means of testimony to the community of the hope we have because of Jesus Christ and his redeeming work.”
Another Salado church also plans to tell the story of Jesus’ birth.
3C Cowboy Fellowship will hold “A Trail to Jesus” 6-9 p.m. Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at 16258 Gooseneck Road, Salado.
The event will include a telling of Jesus’ story by mule-drawn wagons, live nativities, live Christmas music, cookie decorating and other activities.