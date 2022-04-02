Festival of Praise
“Festival of Praise,” a gospel concert featuring performances by Israel Houghton, Fred Hammond and Hezekiah Walker, will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Bell County Expo Center.
The concert will be a “hand clapping and foot stomping, get up out of your seat worship explosion with production and stage sets unmatched in any gospel tour,” concert promoters said.
Tickets are $22 to $52 and may be purchased online at bellcountyexpo.com.
Pastor anniversary
The congregation of Mt. Zion Baptist Church will honor Dr. C Edward Maze and his 50 years of service to the church with a special program 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Delvin Atchison, pastor of Westside Baptist Church of Lewisville. The program manager will be the Rev. Alfred C. Stapleton, pastor of Shekinah Tabernacle Baptist Church in Dallas. Music will be provided by the Mt. Zion Voices of Praise and Westside Baptist Church of Lewisville.
Maze has served as a preacher all over the U.S. and abroad and has been the pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 44 years. He also has served the community as vice president of the Temple Area Co-Ed Ministers Association, president of the St. John District Congress of Christian Workers and he is the chairman of finance for the St. John Regular District Association.
The church is located at 417 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Pop-up prayer tent event
The First Baptist Church of Troy will hold a pop-up prayer tent event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Trojan Park, 110 E. Austin St. in Troy.
Members of the church will offer prayers for all who make a request. The event is open to the public.
Grief Share program offered
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a grief share program.
The program is designed to offer help and encouragement to those who have experienced the death of a loved one.
Temple First Church of the Nazarene will offer the Grief Share sessions from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday through April 29. To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Salado United Methodist Church Easter cantata
“Behold the Lamb,” an Easter cantata, will take place 10 a.m. Sunday, April 10, at Salado United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St. in Salado.
The show will feature the Chancel Choir of Salado UMC and a chamber orchestra comprised of local musicians.
The event is free and open to the public.
