Editor’s Note: This is a guest column by Milissa Christian of Temple who recently shared some thoughts about Father’s Day and her faith.
As we celebrate Father’s Day in a world so desperate for peace, it causes me to reflect.
My father, John Petter, with my mother, Janie, raised nine children to know and understand that God is the creator and giver of love and peace. Dad demonstrated that in his love for Mom and for us. He was ordained as a deacon in the Catholic Church with the Diocese of Austin and served for 12 years until his passing. He served the Lord well in his life. He promoted and lived God first, the center of life, the family unit with love of husband and wife, and welcomed the fruits of that love — children — and for us all to live in peace.
How blessed we were to have had such a wonderful example of a good father. Five years after his passing, we were blessed to have another wonderful man join our family by marrying our mother. John Hattemer also has brought to us and demonstrates to us his love of God in all he does and through his never ending love of caring for our mom, his six children, and their families, and all of us. He has a way of accepting each of us for who we are and loving us as individuals and as a family.
John Hattemer loves to sing and sings beautifully — and yes, I am biased. Hearing his strong, beautiful voice sing out at Mass after my dad’s passing was a sign of constancy I so desperately needed and helped bring peace in my time of mourning.
One of John’s favorite songs is “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” written by Jill Jackson-Miller and Sy Miller in 1955. He is so fond of it and believes so much in its message that he wrote to all of our area priests, the bishop of Austin and the Vatican to request that the song be sung at the closing of each Mass on some regular basis. Unfortunately, this was not accepted nor carried out.
This song speaks to what we were created for and how we should live. John Hattemer and my dad, both very loving fathers who patterned themselves after our Father above, demonstrated and continue to demonstrate the love and peace a good father brings to his family and community.
Our world so desperately needs peace. I invite each of the churches in our area to sing this song at the conclusion of their services on Father’s Day and in the spirit of John’s mission, on a regular basis. It is the father of the home who, as God intended, must demonstrate love and live in peace for his family. I pray that our United States of America and all the world will look to our Heavenly Father to seek, restore, and live in peace.