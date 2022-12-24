I hope you all have a peaceful and joy-filled Christmas. One of the beautiful things about this time of year is the extra attention given to the blessings associated with faith. Christian faith spotlights God’s love and grace, his desire to show us favor and care. God, through the redeeming work of Christ, has taken away our deepest fears and replaced them with profound peace. “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid” (John 14:27).