Music to Help Others concert
“Music to Help Others,” part of Christ Episcopal Church’s ongoing music ministry to help local charities, will feature a concert to honor the memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. The virtual concert will premiere 4 p.m. Sunday on Christ Episcopal Church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/christchurchtx.
The program includes local performers Wayne Bacchus with Jeremy Langthorn and Zoe Grant, Carl Bradley from First Methodist, Leon Sheryl Goodnight, flutist, and members of The Un-Included club.
The concert also will feature regarded performers of African-American music, including Wayne Barr of Tuskegee University, Bruce Neswick of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Portland, Ore., and Katie Burk of Trinity Episcopal.
The concert will benefit the Un-Included Club, a nonprofit organization that provides literacy, urban agriculture, and leadership programs for the underserved youth in its communities. Donations will be accepted online or by check.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is continuing to register members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
The class meets weekly live online on Zoom. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in live online core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups live online. Following the small group sessions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture which is on YouTube via a link to registered participants. The class will finish April 30.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve. cbsclass.org or call 254-231-2393 during regular work hours.
Calling area pastors
The Telegram is seeking pastors to send in submissions for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. If you, or somebody you know, would like to contribute to this column email living@tdtnews.com for more details.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.