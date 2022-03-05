Concert at First United Methodist Church in Temple
The First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple, will host the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Brass Ensemble for a concert 4 p.m. Sunday in the church’s sanctuary.
Professor Michael Garasi and Dr. Matthew Kundler will conduct the ensemble, and Dr. Carl Bradley will be at the pipe organ for the concert, which is free and open to the public.
Grief Share program
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a grief share program.
The program is designed to offer help and encouragement to those who have experienced the death of a loved one.
The church will offer the Grief Share sessions from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday through April 15.
To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for its in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Joshua, First and Second Peter, and Christian Living – Philemon, 1st-3rd John, and Jude.
The class meets weekly through April 25, 2022. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women only) both of these groups will meet at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 South Wall St. in Belton; and the third option is live online (Zoom). This class is open to all adults – men, women and couples.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or coed.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring break vacations and finish the week of April 25, 2022.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to www.templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For questions contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or call 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.