Between the new covenant wrought with blood on Good Friday and the hope forever established on Resurrection Sunday, there is a Silent Saturday. Silence when God is calling us to be still, to have our genuine faith refined and our love revealed.
Silent Saturdays are sometimes hard and prolonged.
Reflect on Job’s long days sitting in agony; scraping his sores and grieving his losses; his “friends” accusations stabbing at his soul; still trusting the goodness of God though he could not understand. Job wanted an audience with God or an intermediary; he waited for a word from God. He despaired of his own life, but he did not despair of his faith.
The Jewish people were enslaved in Egypt; harsh bondage for generations, crying out to God and waiting for deliverance. Their cries did reach God, and in His timing God would send Moses, but first, there are 430 years of silence. Years when the faith of His people had to grow in the face of injustice, in the echoing of not yet answered questions — “Where Is God?” “Why isn’t He doing something?” “Why doesn’t He speak?”
A similar 400 years silently span the time from Malachi and Matthew, years without a prophetic word from God. The calls to repent echoed from the scriptures, but centuries of difficulties and injustice under the Seleucids and the Romans stretched out waiting for Messiah to come — hard years, silent years.
God will come to Job, declare truth and restore life. Israel will be brought out of Egypt and God will give His law on Mount Sinai. The angels will announce to the shepherds; the Savior will be born in Bethlehem; He will speak words of life. But first, there were many silent days.
Perhaps you find yourself in the midst of a Silent Saturday.
You know God could have protected you from someone’s evil act — He could have stopped it and judged but He has not … yet.
He did not stop Cain from killing Abel. You know He could prosper you, and that there are abundant rewards in heaven, but today you are in need. You know He could heal your loved one, and that he/she will someday receive a body that will never again get sick, but today is a long day of suffering and God is silent. Injustice will be judged; rewards will be received; healing will be realized; but today is your Silent Saturday.
Man was not made for the Sabbath, but the Sabbath was made for man; so also, Silent Saturdays are made for you. Your faith in God and love of God cannot be based merely on His protection and blessings. Your “words of faith” will not force the sovereign Lord to act or to shorten a Silent Saturday. He is refining your faith. He is revealing your love for Him and who He is — not just love for what He does.
You, and your genuine faith and love are the most precious aspects of all creation. Only you and the word of God are going to last into eternity with God; everything else will be destroyed and there will be a new heaven and a new Earth. Until then, all creation is groaning, and waiting.
Until then, God is grieved by all the injustice and brokenness — and because He loves more than us, He grieves more deeply. For our benefit. He gives us these Silent Saturdays before the trumpet sounds and the Angels shout and He returns in power to judge the world and bring His rewards.
On Silent Saturdays we look back to what God has done — to His faithfulness, and mighty deeds, to His many blessings and especially to the sacrificial death of His Son to pay for our sin and give us eternal life. On Silent Saturdays we look forward to the resurrection — to all that we have hoped for by faith being seen and experienced.
On Silent Saturdays we learn to be still, to be quiet in God’s presence. On Silent Saturdays, when we do not understand, we hold on to our genuine faith and love for God and we wait. Between Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday we have the gift of Silent Saturday.