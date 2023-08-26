Corinth Missionary Baptist ordination service
Corinth Missionary Baptist Church will hold a special ordination service for the Rev. Jaques Mays at 7 p.m. on Sunday at 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
The Rev. Davy Wright will provide the ordination sermon and the ordination prayer will be led by Dr. C.E. Maze.
The service is open to the public.
Bethel I.M. Church Men’s Day
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold its annual Men’s Day program at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Rev. Revel Stimpson and the congregation from Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church in Downsville will be the special guests.
The event is open to the public.
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ Super Day Celebration
The Greater Belton Church of God in Christ, 1122 W. Second Ave. in Belton, will hold a Super Day Celebration at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.
This year’s theme is “Moving Forward — Now” and the corresponding scripture is Philippians 3:13-14.
Bishop Shelton C. Rhodes, pastor of Praise Cathedral Church of God in Christ, will be the keynote speaker. Other special guests include Praise Cathedral COGIC of San Antonio; Greater Zion COGIC and Supt. James P. Weaver; Hicks Chapel COGIC of Lampasas and Supt. Elroy Darden; Williams Chapel COGIC of Rosebud and Elder Darrell C. Martin; and Manasseh COGIC of Rosebud and Elder Michael Mason.
For information call 254-939-1697.
Gospel concert
Crimson River Ministries will present a concert by southern gospel group Greater Vision on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 FM 93 in Temple.
“Since December of 1990, Greater Vision has inspired audiences around the world with their rich vocal blend and their effective ability to communicate the message of the gospel. They have established a firm place at the pinnacle of Christian music, becoming the most awarded trio in the history of gospel music,” Crimson River Ministries said in a news release.
Tickets are $25 each, and all seats are general admission. Groups of 10 or more will receive a $3 discount per ticket. Tickets are available at crimsonriverministries.com.
First Christian Church activities
First Christian Church invites the public to worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The guest speaker will be Nathan Higginbotham, a U.S. Air Force veteran and information technology specialist who has worked for Texas Instruments, Exxon and other Fortune 500 companies. In 1996, Higginbotham was selected as the Christian Church in the Southwest Region staff person for Disciples Men at $1 a year. He provides administration and coordination with CCSW Disciples Men’s 22-member cabinet for annual retreats, leadership training, and mission work projects. He is also a trained ministry leader.
Higginbotham’s message is titled “Called to Serve” and the corresponding scripture is Luke 10:29-37 and 1 John 3:18. The Praise Team led by David Perez-Guerra along with guitarists John Friesner, Brent Mathesen, and vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler will lead the congregation in music. Holy Communion will be served.
Bible Study will meet on Sunday from 9-9:45am in the classroom hallway.
Discernment Conversation groups will be held on Sunday 9-9:45 a.m., Wednesday 10-10:45 a.m. and 6:00-6:45 p.m. All are welcome to join any of these conversations concerning the ministries of First Christian Church Temple.
The church continues to prepare for the Clean-out Sale scheduled for Sept 28-30. The Heart of Texas Goodwill is partnering with FCC Temple for this fundraiser. A trailer will be parked at the church during the sale for donations. For information and guidelines for donating to the sale call the church office at 254-773-9061.
The church is located at 300 N Fifth St. in Temple.
C.A.R.E. Leadership Network
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Area leaders are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will include networking, prayer and breakfast.
Operation Christmas Child workshop
A project leader workshop for Operation Christmas Child will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to “Grow Your Shoeboxes” as part of the Operation Christmas Child program. Each year, the program sends shoebox gifts to children in need around the world.
For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
First Methodist Church Day for Women
The First Methodist Church of Temple will hold its annual fall event, “A Day for Women,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Grobowsky Worship and Life Center at the church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
The event will include the “Going Beyond” Priscilla Shirer simulcast.
Tickets are $30 each. The event includes a catered lunch, door prizes and a booth from Stitches of Love Women’s Quilt Ministry. Proceeds will help fund local mission and outreach programs. Tickets may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/day4women or at the church office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information contact Kay Birkholz in the church office at 254-773-5269.
Temple First Church of the Nazarene Grief Share program
Temple First Church of the Nazarene will hold a Grief Share program from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 8. The program is a 13-week series that offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
Participants may register online at griefshare.org. For information contact the church office at 254-733-3744.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are multiple options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. Zoom meetings are offered on Tuesday at noon and again at 7 p.m. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
