First Lutheran Church Christmas eve services
First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold Christmas Eve services 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Candlelight services will include communion and carol singing. The services are open to the public. For information call 254-773-9975.
Cross Church on Birdcreek special services
Members of Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, have been learning the meaning of each of the Advent candles.
At 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the candle of Love will be lit and explained by Pastor Timothy Chaplin.
At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a special candlelight worship service will be held and the Christ candle will be lit.
The services are open to the public.
Special services at Belton First United Methodist Church
A Blue Christmas service will take place 4 p.m. Sunday at Belton First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton. The service aims to provide comfort to those who have undergone a difficult loss or life change.
The church will hold candles, carols and communion Christmas Eve worship services 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. All of the services are open to the public.
Corinth Missionary Baptist Church Christmas cantata
Corinth Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Christmas cantata 10 a.m. Sunday.
The theme of the cantata is “Celebration through Narration and Songs” and it will feature the combined choirs of the church.
The event is open to the public.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.