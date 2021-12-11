Covenant Lutheran Church members remember their early services in 1978 when the congregation met at members’ homes.
That year, the Texas Synod of the Lutheran Church of America decided to establish a mission church in Temple. Pastor “Bucky” Van Gundy, tasked with establishing the church, knocked on neighborhood doors to invite people to the church services.
Now, the church, located at 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, is celebrating its 40th anniversary — decades after its early organizational efforts.
The church grew steadily over the years. By 1981, the congregation was meeting at the Cinema Six theater at Temple Mall before a local doctor sold several lots on Hickory Road that would become the church’s new home.
“Many of Convenant’s most cherished traditions began in 1981 — an Easter Sunday breakfast, church picnics, and our Christmas Eve Barn Service,” the church said in a news release. “On Dec. 6, 1981, the Lutheran Church of America officially recognized the congregation and Pastor Van Gundy was officially called to be Convenant’s first pastor.”
Church members are thrilled that the church is celebrating 40 years.
“Our congregation is overjoyed to be able to celebrate our 40-year anniversary,” the church said in the release. “Convenant’s commitment to loving God, loving others and serving with joy remains strong under the guidance of our current pastor, Heath Abel. We give thanks for God’s grace as we worship, gathering for a great meal or when we partner to serve with Feed My Sheep, Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Family Promise, Backpack Buddies, Tree of Hope and the Covenant Mother’s Day Out.”