Methodist preacher

The Rev. Bill Farmer preaches to his congregation May 14 at the Grace Methodist Church in Homosassa Springs, Fla. Farmer came out of retirement to serve as the church’s pastor. The group’s previous congregation “was a good church,” Farmer said, and he wished it well. But “my struggle was with the United Methodist structure, what’s going on with the United States, particularly.”

 Chris O’Meara/Associated Press

The Rev. Bill Farmer reached the point where he couldn’t stay in the United Methodist Church anymore — but the congregation he attended was staying.