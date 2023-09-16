Evangelism conference
“(Un)apologetic,” a one-day evangelism conference hosted by the Texas Baptists Cooperative Program, will take place today at 3C Cowboy Fellowship, 16258 Gooseneck Road in Salado. Doors will open at 8 a.m. for registration and the conference will start at 8:55 a.m.
The speakers will include Braxton Hunter, Michael Jones, Eric Hernandez, Tim Stratton, Adam Coleman and Johnathan Pritchett.
Registration is available online at https://christianapologetics101.com/conferences/salado. Admission is $45 for adults and $25 for students.
Church anniversary
The New Life Methodist Church of Salado, a newly formed congregation of the Global Methodist Church, will celebrate its first anniversary as an organized church on Saturday and Sunday.
The church was formed one year ago and affiliated with the Global Methodist Church earlier this year. The growing congregation meets at the Salado Museum on Main Street in downtown Salado. Bibly study takes place at 9 a.m. each Sunday with a worship service following at 10 a.m.
To celebrate the church’s one-year anniversary, members of the congregation will hold a barbecue dinner at the museum at 6 p.m. on Saturday. All church members and interested parties are invited to attend. The church will hold a worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The guest speaker will be Dr. Leah Hidde-Gregory, president pro-tempore of the Mid-Texas Conference of the Global Methodist Church. Dr. Hidde-Gregory holds a doctorate in ministry in church leadership excellence from Wesley Theological in Washington, D.C, a master of divinity degree from Perkins School of Theology in Dallas, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Texas A&M Commerce.
“The congregation of our church has worked so hard the past year in getting the church off the ground and establishing ourselves as a center for Bible study and worship in Salado,” the Rev. Tom Lathen, pastor of the church, said in a news release. “We are all so excited for what is on the horizon for our church and our community!”
Eighth Street Baptist Golden Age Day
Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, will hold its annual Golden Age Day program at 10 a.m. on Sunday. During the program, the church will honor members age 70 and older.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Earnest Cashew from Carver Park Baptist Church in Waco. The theme will be “Spiritually Renewal for the Kingdom” and the corresponding scripture is Isaiah 40:31.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church invites all to worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the sanctuary. The guest speaker will be Mike McMurtry, a member of Gideon’s International, a body of believers dedicated to making the word of God available to everyone. He has served as a Gideon since 2004 and has coached 37 seasons in Temple, Belton, and Troy. He also served as head football coach and athletic director at Troy High School for 14 years. He and his wife, Lynne, are lifelong residents of Bell County, serving as deacon and pianist at First Baptist Church in Troy. The message that Murtry will share is titled “Why” based on the scripture Philippians 2: 10-11.
The Praise Team led by David Perez-Guerra, music director and pianist, along with guitarists John Friesner, Brent Mathesen, and vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler will lead the music for the Sunday worship service. Holy Communion will be observed and all are welcome.
Two groups, New Life Crusader (Bible study) and Fearless Conversations (book study) will meet on Sunday from 9-9:45 a.m. in the classroom hallway. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. Bible study will meet in the church parlor and at 7 p.m. choir rehearsal will be held in the sanctuary. If you enjoy singing, there is a place for you in the FCC Temple choir.
The church continues to prepare for the “Clean-out Sale” scheduled for Sept 28-30. All-church work days are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 21 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed. The Heart of Texas Goodwill is partnering with FCC Temple for this fundraiser. An 18-wheel trailer will be parked at the church during the sale for donations. The trailer will be open for placing donations that are in boxes on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 8-11 a.m. and 3-7pm; Friday Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is an opportunity for individuals to clean-out unwanted items and help the church fund its future ministries as well as contribute to the work of Heart of Texas Goodwill.
The church will hold an “Inside Sale” Sept. 28-30. Items for sale include furniture, rugs, household and kitchen items, seasonal decor, handmade crafts, fabric and sewing notions, children and baby furniture, supplies, toys, educational materials for use in preschools and churches plus much more.
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple. For information call the church office at 254-773-9061.
Polka service
St. John Lutheran Church of Bartlett will hold its annual polka service on Sunday. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with liturgy and hymns arranged and conducted by Pastor Ardene Wuthrich of Temple, accompanied by the Praha Brothers Polka Band of Temple.
“The lively, spirited music from the polka band will definitely keep you awake” the church said in a news release.
St. John Pastor Jeremy Ullrich will host the service, which is free and all are invited. After worship, a home-cooked German dinner will be served in the Teinert Recreation Center. Plates will include sausage, sauerkraut, coleslaw, brown beans, buttered potatoes and homemade bread. Plates will be available for $12 each and patrons may dine-in or get plates to-go. Desserts also will be available. Serving continues until 1 p.m. or sold out.
The afternoon will feature a drawing for a quilt made by St. John’s PieceMakers, with tickets going for $1, or six for $5. Also, the St. John women’s organization will host a country store offering baked goods, arts and crafts, and home canned produce.
The church is located at 30650 State Highway 95, about a mile north of Bartlett. For information call the church at 254-527-3341.
Holy Trinity Church, Corn Hill annual bazaar
Holy Trinity Church, Corn Hill will hold its annual bazaar on Sunday. The event will begin with Holy Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Starting a 11 a.m., Corn Hill fried chicken and barbecue dinner will be served in the parish activity center. Other activities will include children’s games, polka music, a live auction and bingo.
The activity center is located at 8626 FM 1105 in Jarrell. For information visit www.holytrinityofcornhill.org or call 512-863-3020.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will hold a luncheon at noon Monday, Sept. 18, at Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple. A board meeting will take place before the luncheon at 10 a.m.
The Spiritual Lights Gospel Singers of Temple will provide the program.
Temple First Church of the Nazarene
The Temple First Church of the Nazarene will sponsor a GriefShare 13-week series starting Oct. 7. The program offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.
The series will take place from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday through Dec. 8. Participants may sign up online at griefshare.org.
The church is located at 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Annual prayer breakfast
The Ministers’ Wives/Gentlemen’s sixth annual prayer breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
The theme will be “Pray Without Ceasing” and the corresponding scripture is I Thessalonians 5:17.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Niecey Payne from Trinity Temple of Deliverance of Waco.
Breakfast will be available for a $12 donation.
‘Sisters United in Faith’ event
The Women’s Ministry at Foundation Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host “Sisters United in Faith,” an interdenominational women’s event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Participants must register prior to the event at foundationgmc.org. The registration fee of $30 covers a continental breakfast, a box lunch and service project supplies. Women in need of a scholarship for the event may contact Foundation Church at 254-780-9673.
Speakers for the event include Amy Jimenez, the women’s ministry coordinator and leader at Temple Bible Church; Ashley Williams, military spouse; and Lily Waters, a life coach with expertise in social work, human services, and criminal justice.
The first Sisters United in Faith conference last fall drew 85 participants, and Becca White, a member of the steering committee, said the group expects at least 100 women for their second conference, which will offer not only speakers, but also an opportunity to serve.
“We’re going to have a couple of service projects featuring CASA and a special ministry at the VA called Women’s RISE,” White said in a news release. “RISE is an inpatient treatment program for women who are recovering from mental illness or need some other kind of rehabilitation as they are coming out of the military.”
In addition, women at the conference will be able to shop for canned goods and crafts at a booth hosted by clients from The Well, offering another opportunity for women in the community to support one another.
White said the day will offer food, fellowship, service, worship, an ice cream social, and fun for women from a variety of churches throughout the community.
“As women of faith, our number one mission is the great commission — to make disciples of Jesus Christ,” White said. “The sign of the cross on our lives is serving God and serving others, so this is an opportunity to do both.”
First Methodist Church Day for Women
The First Methodist Church of Temple will hold its annual fall event, “A Day for Women,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Grobowsky Worship and Life Center at the church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
The event will include the “Going Beyond” Priscilla Shirer simulcast.
Tickets are $30 each. The event includes a catered lunch, door prizes and a booth from Stitches of Love Women’s Quilt Ministry. Proceeds will help fund local mission and outreach programs. Tickets may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/day4women or at the church office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information contact Kay Birkholz in the church office at 254-773-5269.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are multiple options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. Zoom meetings are offered on Tuesday at noon and again at 7 p.m. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.