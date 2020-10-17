St. Luke Fest
St. Luke Catholic Church will hold its annual fall festival, St. Luke Fest, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Activities will include a petting zoo, games, rides, bingo, a silent auction and food trucks. DJ Sammy G will provide music.
The Knights of Columbus No. 7197 will have funnel cakes, hot dogs and corn dogs available.
A prize drawing also will be held that features a 2020 Nissan Rogue grand prize. Tickets for the drawing are $20.
The event will follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Participants are asked to wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
J.A.I.L. ministry virtual banquet
The Jesus Acts in Inmates Live (J.A.I.L.) ministry will hold a virtual banquet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
The keynote speaker will be Ron Adkins, pastor/executive director at Radical Restoration Ministries, a faith-based, non-profit organization, which is dedicated to rehabilitating women upon release of incarceration and/or release from rehab centers.
J.A.I.L. is a non-profit, non-denominational ministry that provides services to Bell County inmates, former inmates, victims and their families, and law enforcement processionals.
For more information call 254-933-8506 or visit www.jailmin.org.
Pearl Church of Christ homecoming
An event celebrating the 125th homecoming of the Pearl Church of Christ will take place 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church at 6790 FM 183 in the Pearl community located west of Gatesville.
The event will feature a special service and a barbecue meal. Families attending the service will receive a Pearl Church of Christ 2021 directory. Plaques will be awarded to the youngest and oldest in attendance, the couple married the longest, and the longest distanced traveled.
Those who attend are asked to bring in any old photos they may have of the church. For information call 254-865-9282.
Gospel concert
The Chuck Wagon Gang gospel quartet will perform 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
The group got its start singing on local radio in 1935, and has since played Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Grand Old Opry. It is currently comprised of Shaye Smith, alto singer, Stan Hill, tenor singer, Melissa Kemper, soprano, and Karl Smakula on guitar.
For more information visit www.thechuckwagongang.net.
Life Chain
The 12th-annual Life Chain event will take place Sunday, Nov. 1.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The group will meet at 1:45 p.m. at the old Chick-fil-A location on South 31st Street in Temple. The event will end about 3 p.m.
Participants will stand along both sides of the street while holding signs such as “Abortion Kills the Unborn” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals”.
The event also will include a moment of silence.
Calling for prayers
Members of Grace Church of Salado have been participating in the national Power of Prayer initiative and other residents also are encouraged to participate.
Every evening at 8 p.m., residents are encouraged to spend one minute praying for U.S. troops, local citizens and for the return of America to a Godly nation.
