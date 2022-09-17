“Be Still and Know That I am God,” – Psalm 46:10.
Solitude for some people is equated with being trapped by loneliness or aloneness.
During the depth of the Covid 19 experience, many people acutely felt that aloneness. Fear or a healthy respect for the devastation that Covid could cause prevented folks from interacting with each other. Often some form of deep sadness and depression became part of the daily experience. As an extravert, I felt deprived of my daily contacts and need for conversation. While there was a myriad of feelings including grief and confusion, the gift of Covid in 2020 and 2021 was that I was able to spend quality time with my soul. The solitude of coming to know my God and myself on a deeper level is for me life changing.
This type of inner solitude is time to empty oneself of those lists of things to do. It’s letting go of nagging and recurring thoughts in the mind. It’s surrendering possessions, fears, doubts, and worries to God who loves me and is with me in all things. As I let go of attachments and empty myself, God moves in with an abundance of love, grace, and faith. Julian of Norwich who lived through the first and second wave of the European plague is quoted as saying, “All shall be well, and all shall be well and all manner of thing shall be well.” Those words are words of faith in a troubled time because she believed in seeing God in everything and knowing that she is loved beyond her comprehension.
This expression of faith is not a false humility or lack of self-esteem. It is a dynamic expression of surrender to God’s will and way. We tend to see God through the lens of whatever we are holding onto. If we are clinging to an opinion, a false life assumption, possession, belief, or even a story we tell about ourselves, we are seeing God through a distorted lens.
This type of letting go of our attachments is not easy by any means. We as human beings like to be in control. Even being “in control” is often a delusion. In hindsight, we can often see more clearly that we’re not in control. We can also understand some of the many factors that influence our perception of being in control. However, in solitude, we learn to respond in trust and love to the circumstances around us. In solitude, we learn to rest in the inner peace that only God gives. In solitude, we learn to live the words of Micah, “we are called to live justly, to love tenderly and to walk humbly with our God”. Micah 6:8