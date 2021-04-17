Cedar Valley Baptist Church music events
After being on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cedar Valley Baptist Church is one again holding its Fourth Friday gospel singing events.
The next event will take place 7 p.m. Friday, April 23. Anyone who wishes to perform may contact Linda Jackson at 254-947-5100.
On Saturday, April 24, the church will host a concert at 6:30 p.m. featuring Central Texas gospel group Amazed. There is no charge for admission; a love offering will be collected.
A potluck meal will follow the concert.
The church is located at 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
Parents Night Out at Vista Community Church
Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow in Temple, is offering parents the night off with “Parents Night Out” 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
The event costs $20 per child ($40 max per family) and supports the College Missions program.
To register visit thevista.tv/events.
