Special speaker at First Christian Church
Jeff Stegall, executive director of Feed My Sheep, will be the guest speaker during the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday at First Christian Church as part of the Week of Compassion program.
The Week of Compassion program works with partners to alleviate suffering throughout the world.
The public is invited to hear the Rev. Stegall share his personal faith story as well as information about Feed My Sheep, which provides aid to homeless and needy people in Central Texas.
First Christian Church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple.
World Day of Prayer
The Church Women of the Temple Area will celebrate World Day of Prayer at noon Friday, March 4, at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
The Rev. U.C. Barnes will present the message. The event is open to the public.
Central Texas Christian Disaster Response team meetings
The Central Texas Christian Disaster Response team will hold a fellowship meeting from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12, in the fellowship hall at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple. Attendees will make salvation necklaces, write scripture cards, and messages of hope (creating packing paper) for deployments. All family and friends are invited (you do not have to be a member of the team). Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn about disaster relief.
The Texas Baptist Church Disaster Relief group hosted by the Central Texas Christian Disaster Response Team will hold training sessions Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, at Little River Country Church, 1406 W. Church St. in Little River-Academy. A yellow cap orientation will take place on Friday and multiple specialties will be covered on Saturday. Participants will receive an overview on disaster relief ministry opportunities. This session is required orientation for all disaster relief volunteers and is required for renewal of credentials. To register, visit www.tbmtx.org/events/dr-orientation-little-river-academy.
For information contact Jim McDougall at 254-541-0785 or email jfmcdougall@att.net or Monica McDougall at 254-721-0667 or email polishamber@yahoo.com.
Grief Share program
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, is sponsoring a grief share program.
The program is designed to offer help and encouragement to those who have experienced the death of a loved one.
The church will offer the Grief Share sessions from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday through April 15.
To sign up, visit griefshare.org. For information call the church office at 254-773-3744.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.