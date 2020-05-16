Facebook live sermons. Zoom Sunday school. Drive-through prayer.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made worshipping in 2020 a technical challenge for a lot of churches.
Now a new challenge is beginning to present itself: returning to church.
Some local churches have already begun to worship in person again and many others have targeted reopening by the end of May or early June. But almost all have had to develop a plan to keep church safe.
Fellowship Baptist Church of Morgan’s Point plans to begin in-person worship again this Sunday.
“(Allowing people back) is very important,” Jeremy Franks, the church’s pastor, said via email. “We need to consider people’s emotional, mental, and spiritual needs during this time while doing our best to attend to people’s physical needs. The church needs to be a source of strength, pointing people to the One and Only Hope, Jesus Christ.”
The church will hold two services Sunday morning, one at 9:15 for attendees whose last names begin with A-H and one at 10:30 for I-Z last names. The services will be 40-45 minutes.
The church posted a set of guidelines on its website for the services, which include having every other pew blocked off, asking families to keep a 6-foot distance from other families and asking people to refrain from physical contact.
Additionally, the church will be dismissed by pews, the doors will be propped open and a box will be placed in the foyer to collect offerings.
It’s a similar formula to what First Baptist Church of Troy implemented when it restarted in-person worship on May 3.
“We have had zero issues,” said Harlan Haines, the church’s pastor. “It has gone extremely well. We are low in attendance but that’s OK.”
The church marks off where people sit, ushers in its guests from front to back upon entering and when they dismiss they leave from back to front so that no one passes anyone.
“It’s gone very smooth for the folks that have come,” Haines said. “They have enjoyed being here.”
The church has already been live-streaming its services before the pandemic and will continue to do so. Haines said he is OK with the small attendance right now because the church has encouraged those who don’t yet feel safe, or if they are feeling sick, to stay home and watch online. He noted that online viewership has at least doubled.
He also said he’s expecting more people will start coming in the next few weeks.
“Some were still a little nervous (on May 3) and then there was Mother’s Day,” Haines said. “It will be a gradual increase.”
Haines and Franks both said that during this time donations have been down, but not to the point of hurting their financial situation.
“The way God’s worked in all this, is we don’t have the electric bill we had, we don’t have the water bill we had,” Haines said. “Our electricity bill has been cut in half, water bill more than that, so that has offset things.
“We’re still doing ministry, still helping. Still meeting needs. ”
That’s the case across Central Texas, as many churches have become relied on by the community.
This past Sunday, Vista Community Church held a worship and prayer event at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center’s parking lot.
“It was well received,” said Jonah Fox, the church’s mission pastor. “We had a good number of people out there. People really just want a gathering in person, even distancing. Just wanting a time to come together to worship and pray.”
The church has been very active in the community during the pandemic. And Fox said times like these are when its important for the church to have a presence in the community.
“I think in these times ... people can lack hope and a vision for the future,” Fox said. “What the church does best is we get to give a message of hope. That in the midst of hard times and how much suffering there may be right now, there is better future.”
The church is participating in the “Be A Good Neighbor” campaign, in which members can fill out a card with their contact information to give out to neighbors who may need help with daily tasks during the pandemic.
Additionally, volunteers from the church help run the Love of Christ Food Pantry, and the church has drivers deliver groceries to between 500-700 families each week.
The church also prepared a meal for workers at the Walmart in West Temple earlier this week.
“There are lot of front line workers, but there are a lot of others working every day in the city,” Fox said. “So this was an awesome time to support them, and show appreciation for them as well. We as a church are focused on being for our neighbors. We have been able to do a lot with our partners and I really want to bless them.”