Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Easter service
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple, will hold Easter services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The church’s Lifegroups will meet at 9:30 a.m.
Avenue T Church of Christ Easter activities
Avenue T Church of Christ, 2009 W. Ave. T in Temple, will hold Easter activities on Saturday.
Hot dogs will be served noon-2 p.m. and an Easter egg hunt will take place 1-2 p.m.
The church offers Bible class at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
For information visit www.avetchurchofchrist.org.
Covenant Lutheran Church Easter service
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold an Easter service in the parking lot of the church 9 a.m. Sunday (weather permitting). The service will include communion.
The church also will hold a Zoom service at 11 a.m. For information on joining the Zoom meeting, contact the church at 254-773-7718.
Vista Community Church Easter services
Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow in Temple, is offering multiple Easter services this weekend. Services will take place at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
For information or to RSVP, visit thevista.tv/easter.
First Baptist Church of Temple Easter services
First Baptist Church of Temple, 8015 W. Adams Ave., will hold multiple Easter services April 4.
Services will be offered in person and streaming online. Classic Venue services will be held at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Modern Venue services will be offered at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.
The church’s Life Groups will not meet. Childcare will be available for toddler’s and children up to kindergarten.
For information visit firsttemple.org.
St. John Lutheran Church Easter service
A traditional outdoor Easter sunrise service will take place 7:30 a.m. Easter morning at St. John Lutheran Church 30650 State Highway 95 in Bartlett.
The St. John youth department will host a donation only breakfast after the service at about 8:15 a.m., which will be drive-through only this year. Patrons may drive up to the front doors of the recreation center and remain in the cars and breakfast will be delivered.
At 9:15 a.m. an Easter Egg hunt is planned for children. Easter morning worship in the sanctuary begins at 10:30 a.m.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear a mask. For information visit www.stjohnbartlett.org.
Val Verde Baptist Church Easter service
Val Verde Baptist Church of Holland will have an outdoor Easter “SonRise” service at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The service will offer a choice: participants can just drive in and stay in their cars, or park their cars and sit in the Tabernacle pavilion.
“Val Verde Baptist Church hosted a drive-in service last Easter with great success. Providing the option this year of sitting in the Tabernacle, we wish to accommodate every participant’s level of comfort and social distancing needs,” Cathy Osborn, church spokeswoman, said in a news release.
Donuts, coffee and juice will be served to all participants, and “car-hop” service will be provided for those who choose to remain in their cars. The event is open to the public.
There will be no Bible study or worship service on April 4.
The church is located at 1058 FM 2268 in Holland.
For more information call or text Pastor Richard Worden at 254-541-6581; or email to jard811@gmail.com.
Canyon Creek Baptist Church Easter service
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold an Easter service 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Christ Community Church Easter service
Christ Community Church will hold a special Easter service 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Armed Services YMCA, 110 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights. The service will be held outdoors and the congregation will gather in the gated courtyard behind the YMCA facility.
If weather is an issue, the service will move indoors to the gymnasium.
