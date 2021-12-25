Editor’s note: Ron Milne, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple, wrote this poem and would like to share it with the Telegram’s readers:
‘Wrapped in White’
Mary adored God’s Only Born Son,
Amazed to hold The Promised One.
Gently wrapped the Messiah against the dark night
The Light of the World now bundled in white
On the mount three disciples beheld The Christ,
Transfigured before them, a glorious sight,
Face shining, robe brilliant with heaven’s light
The Righteous One now revealed in white
Joseph of Arimathea honored the Savior of All,
The Crucified King upon whom all must call.
He placed in a grave the Author of Life,
The Life of the World, now shrouded in white.
From the dead Yahweh raised our Forever High Priest
The one sent to seek the lost and the least.
He wrapped His Beloved in glorious light
The LORD of All, The Victor, robed in white.
Tenderly embraced by nail-pierced hands
You’re adopted by God when you obey His command
By faith put off the old-self and put on Christ
By grace you’re saved to be clothed in white.
“Whiter than snow, yes whiter than snow
Now wash me and I will be whiter than snow.”