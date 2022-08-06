One Sunday morning as I was looking over my prepared sermon, I heard the Lord say, “That’s not what I want to say today!” Well, any smart preacher would say, “Okay, Lord, what do You want to say?”
When you say what God says, it will be powerful and life-giving.
As I listened to the Spirit of God, He said, “My people have struggled and wondered when they would see the fulfillment of the promises, prophetic words, dreams and visions that I have given them. They have become weary, discouraged, and have questioned My goodness. NOW My words are going to be fulfilled very quickly, the time of breakthrough is at hand. A fresh wind of My Spirit is about to blow upon My people; resurrection power is being released upon the promises, prophetic words, and unanswered prayers. NOW they will see the fulfillment of what they thought had died but is still alive with resurrection power. Those “seeds of promise” will be resurrected by My Spirit – the Spirit of grace! All that they have asked for, and all that I have promised them, according to My timing and purpose, will spring forth suddenly!”
“None of My words will be postponed any longer, but the words that I have spoken will be done.” (Ezekiel 12:28)
There is a saying, “God’s delays are not His denials.” God is never late and never early, but always right on time — His time. What God has promised, He will also perform. Abraham “did not waver at the promise of God through unbelief, but was fully persuaded that what God had promised, He (God) was also able to perform.” (Rom 4:20,21)
“The Lord will wait that He may be gracious to you, and therefore He will be exalted, that He may have mercy on you.” (Isaiah 30:18) The Lord will wait until we stop “trying to help Him out” so that the fulfillment of the promise will be by His grace, and grace alone. The Lord doesn’t need our help or our religious performance. He simply needs our faith; to believe that He will do what He said He would do. “The Lord watches over His word to perform it.” (Jeremiah 1:12)
During the processing of the promise, the Lord will deal with our patience, character, and perseverance, so that when the promise is received, we will not lose it, abuse it, or misuse it. “It is by faith and patience that we inherit the promises.” (Heb 6:12)
What shall we then do? Bring to remembrance the promises of God that you have requested from Him. Meditate on them, confess them, and declare their fulfillment, with praise and thanksgiving. We must, with renewed expectation, speak to those “seeds of promise” and declare that they are ready to be received. “I believe, therefore I speak, that is the spirit of faith.” (2 Cor 4:13)
If we do not speak what God has spoken, it will not come to pass. Hebrews 10:23 — “Hold fast the confession of your faith, without wavering, for He who promised is faithful!”