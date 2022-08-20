“Winds of Truth: Revisiting Pentecost” is the title of Temple author C.C. Risenhoover’s latest and 36th published book, which he said emphasizes the work of the Holy Spirit in a Christian’s life.
It’s the fourth of the 86-year-old author’s Biblical truth books, the others being “Amen to Truth,” “Fear of Truth” and “Hosanna to Truth”.
The book has been released by Amazon in trade paperback and is available through most major booksellers.
Risenhoover, the recipient of the Army’s Foreign Wars Meritorious Service medal for classified action on the part of the United States, said, “Truth doesn’t come from within us, and it doesn’t come from our own way of thinking or our outlook on life. Truth lies outside you. And it comes from God.”
The author said that a Christian needs the working of God’s Holy Spirit within them to recognize God’s Word as truth.
He said an encounter with the Holy Spirit by a person would result in dramatic ongoing and transforming change.
“When you have a Jesus focus, your life becomes one of God talk, repentance, faith and obedience,” he said. “Satan wrote the book on human wisdom, which is full of lies and errors, whereas prayer to, and praise of, God equals deliverance.
Risenhoover, a native of Broken Bow, Okla., grew up in Jasper and earned bachelor and master’s degrees from Baylor University in Waco.
He served as a journalism professor at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Eastfield College in Dallas, SMU in Dallas, Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Ark., and Chemeketa College in Salem, Ore.
He was an executive for what at one time was the nation’s largest electronic warfare systems developed, penned more than 1,000 published magazine articles, and worked for both the Baptist General Convention of Texas, the Southern Baptist Convention and Lifeline World Mission. Following retirement 16 years ago, he spent the next 12 years pastoring two Baptist churches.
He and his wife, Georgia, a hospice chaplain, moved to Temple last November.