On the first day of the week, in the morning, after Jesus rose from the dead, He appeared to Mary Magdalene just outside the empty tomb. With indescribable joy, she held onto Him, but He said to her, “Do not cling to Me for I have not yet ascended to My Father. Go tell My disciples that I am ascending to My Father and your Father, to My God and your God.” (John 20:17)
What a glorious day for all of heaven and all of humanity, Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world, rose from the dead by the power of the Holy Spirit, having defeated satan and all the powers of darkness, and through His shed blood brought forgiveness of sins and eternal life to all who would believe! “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him would not perish but have everlasting life!” (John 3:16)
Jesus had a very busy day after He left Mary Magdalene. (His first day on the job as Savior of the World!) The first order of business on Resurrection Day: the risen Savior entered the Tabernacle in heaven and placed His redeeming blood on the Mercy Seat in the heavenly tabernacle of God. Eternal redemption for all of humanity had been obtained. “With His own blood, Christ entered the Most Holy Place, once for all, having obtained eternal redemption.” (Hebrews 9:12)
I believe the next thing that Jesus did that day was to strip the devil of all the authority that he had as ruler over this world. Jesus told the Apostle John, “I am the First and the Last. I am He who lives, and was dead, behold I am alive forevermore. And I have the keys of Hades and of Death.”
Jesus went into Hades, preached to the prisoners, those who in the place of torment who died without faith in the Messiah. He then released all the saints of old who were in Paradise, who were waiting for the coming of the Messiah. “He ascended on high; He led captivity captive and gave gifts to men. He first descended into the lower parts of the earth. He who descended is also the One who ascended far above all the heavens. (Ephesians 4:8-10)
The next order of business happened on the evening of the same day. “The same day at evening, being the first day of the week, Jesus came and stood in their midst. Peace be with you! As the Father has sent Me, I also send you. When He had said this, He breathed on them and said, “Receive the Holy Spirit!” (John 20:19) This was the first impartation of the Holy Spirit in which these disciples were born again. Now that Jesus was glorified, the Holy Spirit could now create the new birth within those who believe.
Jesus spent the next forty days appearing to His disciples and speaking of the things pertaining to the Kingdom of God. On the Day of His Ascension, He told the disciples to return to Jerusalem and wait for the Promise of the Father. He said, “John baptized with water, but you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit not many days from now. And you will receive power after the Holy Spirit comes upon you, and you will be My witnesses.” (Acts 1:4-8)
Ten days later, on the Day of Pentecost, (Feast of the First Fruits), the explosive power of the Holy Spirit descended upon 120 disciples in the Upper Room, and the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ was birthed with Pentecostal power. “When the Day of Pentecost had fully come, they were all with one accord in one place; and suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind…and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak with other tongues as the Spirit gave them utterance.” (Acts 2:1-4)
Thousands of Jewish worshippers heard these disciples tell of the wondrous works of God. Peter then stood up, and in Hebrew, preached the first gospel message; 3,000 souls received Jesus as the Messiah.
This Baptism of the Holy Spirit with the evidence of speaking in tongues is “for all whom the Lord our God shall call.” (Acts 2:38-39) Have you received the Baptism of the Holy Spirit since you believed?” (Acts 19:1-6)