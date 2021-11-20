American Heritage Girls help with Operation Christmas Child
A group of American Heritage Girls assisted the Mid-Texas Area Teams of Operation Christmas Child last Saturday by passing out empty shoebox cartons to customers at the Chick-fil-A locations in Temple owned by Steve Joy.
“Not all kids can have a great Christmas,” said 14-year-old Callie Steelman of Belton who learned about the shoebox gift project after joining the AHG organization four years ago
The group was founded in 1995 by Pat Garibay as a faith-based program that has been building Christ-centered character in girls aged 5 to 18.
“The altruistic act of kindness in building and sending a shoebox molds the hearts of our future servant leaders while building empathy for their international sisters and brothers. I can’t think of a better way for kids to share the love of Christ while praying for the impact of their gift from generation to generation,” Garibay said.
The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes—filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
For information about the program visit www.samaritanspurse.org.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for its in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Joshua, First and Second Peter, and Christian Living – Philemon, 1st-3rd John, and Jude.
The class meets weekly through April 25, 2022. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to all groups); Wednesday mornings in person (open to women only) both of these groups will meet at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 South Wall St. in Belton; and the third option is live online (Zoom). This class is open to all adults – men, women and couples.
Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or coed.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring break vacations and finish the week of April 25, 2022.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to www.templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
For questions contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or call 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.