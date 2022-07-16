Preachers may speak on the same message, from the same chapter and book of the Bible, yet no two sermons are the same. Why? Just like a fingerprint, every pastor is unique and puts his or her own unique imprint on the sermon.
“The work of the Holy Spirit in revealing the Word of God is always a delight,” Keith Pozzuto, rector (head priest) of Christ Episcopal Church, shared. “How so many can hear and see in the scriptures so many different themes and messages, because the body of Christ is made up of all of those thoughts and images.”
While every preacher, pastor, reverend, minister or priest has their own way of devising a sermon, they all seem to have the same starting point – prayer and reading the Bible.
“When sitting down to write the sermon for the upcoming Sunday, I first pray, asking that the Lord would speak to me and through me,” Maddie Rarick, minister of Meadow Oaks Baptist Church, explained.
“For me, on Monday, I read the scripture multiple times and then I don’t do anything,” Pozzuto added. “I literally just sit and think about it.”
As he meditates on the word, he said things usually happen sometime during the week that helps him focus in on the lesson. That may be a real-world event, something happening in the life of the church or even something in his own personal life that allows him to put into words what God is telling him.
He said it also helps that he teaches a Wednesday Bible Study that deals with the scriptures he will be preaching about. He said after he’s determined his focus, he teaches his Bible study on the other scriptures in the passage.
Chris Wheat, pastor of Troy Church of Christ, said he usually likes to preach about a lesson in a book of the Bible and how the context of that story relates to the entire book. He shared that there are other times when topics come up in conversation, and a keyword catches his attention.
“Something pricks my mind or my heart and I have to go do some research. Usually it’s centered on one word, like love, for instance,” he explained. “Then, I go through and find every place I can where that’s mentioned in scripture and tie those strings together.”
Rarick said she likes to read through her lesson several times in the translation she will be preaching from, taking notes as she reads. She follows that up by reading different translations, taking notes and noting the differences in the wording that was used.
“From the differences I notice, I go to the original language looking for why the words or phrases may vary in their interpretations,” she added.
After praying and reading from the Bible, many pastors like to study commentaries or theological texts on the lesson. Doing research into how others interpreted the lesson may help provide additional insights into the lesson.
“I sit and I read and then allow for percolation. Like coffee percolates, you don’t want to drink it too soon because it’s not strong enough. The same thing is true for spiritual things,” Wheat shared. “You want it to percolate for a while before it’s ready for the listeners to hear something useful, good.”
Pozzuto said he likes to draw people into the sermon by referencing something in pop culture and how it correlates to the sermon. As an avid music-lover, he also likes to reference music in his sermons, something that has gone over favorably in his church and helps his congregation remember the lesson.
His sermons can range anywhere from eight to 15 minutes long. He said when he first began his journey as a priest, he was given a book called “Say it in Six,” which says that if something cannot be said in six minutes, it shouldn’t be said at all.
“I thought, that’s a little too quick, we’re not gonna do six-minute sermons,” he added.
Instead, he said he writes down between eight to 10 minutes worth of dialogue, allowing the spirit to move and change things. Pozzuto’s sermons usually end up falling between the 10-12 minute range.
The length of time for a sermon normally varies based on denomination. While some preachers may be able to keep that six-minute mark, most range anywhere from 15-30 minutes. In some churches, it is not uncommon for a sermon to last for an hour or two.
No matter the sermon topic, all the sermons come back to how the message emphasizes the gospel.
Pozzuto said he always thinks, “Where is the Gospel in this passage? Where is Christ’s action, Christ’s work being accomplished in this particular passage?
He loves the writings of Paul in book of Romans, but also loves preaching about the parables of Luke.
“They show something about the connectiveness of Jesus to those who have been abandoned by society,” he said.
Rarick said her favorite book of the Bible to preach from is Psalms, which she admits used to scare her.
“I think it was the poetry that made me nervous, but that’s what I’ve come to love about them,” she shared. “The Psalms are emotive and theological – they speak about who God is, yet are coming from real human experiences.”