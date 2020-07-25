Trust is a hard thing, but it’s necessary. When my neighbor became a newly minted pilot, he took me up in his small plane.
He received instructions from the tower as he came in for a landing and radioed as he was on approach: “But there is a pole there!” The reply from air traffic control: “You take care of the instructions; we will take care of the obstructions.”
I think trust is so hard because the urge to be in control is so powerful. We want to be self-sufficient. We see obstacles in our way and believe we’re the only ones who can solve the problem. Even in our moments of desperation, we seem to want to cling frantically to any semblance of control we think we can muster. During the present crisis, there are many things that perhaps we once had control over but now have lost. For many, this is unsettling to the point that it throws every other aspect of their life into chaos.
The Christian walk, however, is about surrender and dependence; things that don’t come naturally to us. Do you remember the Bible story about a frantic father who came to Jesus asking him to help his sick son? The text of Mark 9:20-27 is just so vivid and visceral. The desperation from the father is palpable as he cries out to Jesus, “If you can do anything, have compassion on us and help us!” Jesus offers a ray of hope in his reply: “All things are possible for one who believes.” It is at this point in the story we find the characteristic cry of all who have come to the end of their rope, “I believe; help my unbelief!”
R.T. France, in his commentary on the Gospel According to Mark, says, “the father’s famously paradoxical reply captures the tortured self-doubt of many sincere prayers. Belief and unbelief are mixed in most of us.” Thankfully, the brokenhearted father doesn’t allow himself to become incapacitated by the crisis. Instead, he collects what faith he does have and uses it to call for help to the only one able to truly heal.
Perhaps you’ve cried, “Help my unbelief!” It was hard for the father, who had experienced nothing but fear and pain with his son’s life-long condition, to have faith that there was a different way – a brighter future. Maybe that’s the case for you. We all sometimes fail to see the power of the Lord in our lives because our vision is clouded by fear and pain. I recommend we cultivate a renewed faith that pushes past the doubt and fear and sees the wonder of a God who works for our good even amid a broken world.
God invites us to focus on the instructions He has given, and trust that He will take care of life’s obstructions.