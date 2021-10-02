The Texas Country Boys will return for their third concert at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
This time they’ll be performing on the grass field behind the sanctuary, said Derrel Thompson, music and pastoral care minister at TVBC.
“Several of these guys are personal friends and it is always fun to have them here in Central Texas,” Thompson said. “We have hosted them two other times at Taylors Valley. The last time, in 2019, we filled our sanctuary. This time I wanted to see if we could have a fun outdoor festival-type atmosphere and give enough space for many more to come and enjoy the music.”
The concert is free and open to the public, he said. A few food trucks will be on site with food for purchase starting at 5 p.m. The band starts playing at 6 p.m. and should continue until 7:30 p.m. or so, he said.
The church is renting a stage from Temple Parks and Recreation for the concert. Texas Tour and Gear of Belton will help with the sound system. Thompson encouraged people to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
According to the Texas Country Boys website, the band was founded in 2015 for a tour throughout Ukraine with Michael Gott International. The group took its name after discovering that Ukrainians “have a great affinity for American country music.”
Meeting with success on that tour, the group began playing in their home state of Texas. On a second trip in 2017, they toured the eastern border of Ukraine.
Made up of full time worship leaders, executives, truck drivers and technical people, they play professionally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The Texas Country Boys bill themselves as being at home in a multitude of musical genres, from old school country to new country to jazz, blues, top 40, gospel or praise and worship. Their first album, “Common Ground,” was released in the summer of 2018.
They plan to return to Ukraine Oct. 18-30 for 10 concerts in the central and western regions of the country. Thompson said he will travel with them, on the support staff side of things.
He said they perform a lot of classic country tunes, from Larry Gatlin to Johnny Cash.
Linda Moore, a longtime member at TVBC, said she heard the group at both of the previous concerts at the church
“Their harmony is just incredibly good and they put on a good show,” she said. “They sing mostly country and western songs and they’ll throw in a few gospel songs. I recommend anyone who enjoys good country music to come out and listen to them. They’re good.”
Weldon Strawn, another TVBC member, said he also saw the group’s two previous performances at the church.
“I was really impressed at how good a band they were because … in my younger years I played in some bands, so I know a little bit about it,” he said. “I was really impressed with the quality of their singing and how tight the group was.”