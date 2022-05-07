Concert set at Temple church
Pipe organist Susan Ferré will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job, 1st and 2nd Timothy, Titus, Colossians and James.
The class will meet weekly starting Sept. 12.
There are three options to participate. In-person sessions will take place Monday nights (women’s, men’s and couple’s groups) and Wednesday mornings (women only) at Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1215 Wall St. in Belton. The third option is via Zoom on Tuesday nights. The Zoom session is open to all adults (men, women and couples).
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15 people. Following the small group session, there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
For information or to register visit www.templebeltoneve .cbsclass.org or call 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.