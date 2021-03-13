Deni Howard despises titles. Nonetheless she recently earned one because of her dedication to volunteering.
Impact Temple Church named Howard as its neighborhood ministries coordinator. The role is straightforward: Howard coordinates volunteer efforts for the church.
“Pretty much I’m doing what I’ve always done,” Howard said. “I get so much back from it. My biggest supporters are the people out on the streets who I talk to all the time.”
Roy Rhodes, pastor of Impact Temple, said the part-time job was a natural extension of what Howard was already doing.
“She has been serving as really the primary coordinator for our warming shelter. She had been using all of her gifts and talents to serve our community and especially people in our immediate neighborhood,” Rhodes said. “We thought the best way to equip her in the ministry she was already doing was to hire her as a staff member of Impact.”
Howard, 59, helps people who are experiencing homelessness. For example, once a week, she and other church members take tea and water to people or, if it’s cold, hot chocolate and coffee and give them items they may need.
Homelessness is an issue that strikes close to Howard. About 40 years ago, she was homeless in Waco. At first, she had her car and that’s where she would sleep at night. Then it was stolen, so Howard slept in the bamboo at Cameron Park.
“Basically, you feel very unsafe,” she said. “You can’t really get any rest because you kind of have to keep one eye open because there’s either police telling you to move or somebody who might be meaning to do you harm or steal your things. It’s not pleasant.”
That experience — and her former drug addiction — gives her insight into what many people are going through in their lives.
“These people are not any different,” Howard said. “They’re me. They’re you. They’re everybody. They want to do things. They want to help with things.”
Howard said there is a commonality among people who have gone through similar situations like hers, but each person’s story is different.
Still, they all have a similar want.
“Everyone wants the same thing — to be seen and heard,” Howard said. “People need to know they don’t have to give up.”
Rhodes knew that Howard does not like job titles, but he said she deserved it.
“The title … is the reflection of the work that’s been doing and will continue to be doing,” the Impact Temple Church pastor said.
Rhodes described Howard as a hard worker. That dedication, he said, is rooted in a selfless reason.
“She works remarkably hard for the sake of others,” the pastor said. “It comes from her heart and her love for other people, especially people in need.”