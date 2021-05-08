It’s not going according to plan. I had very firm ideas about exactly how this spring would run. And I had a very definite timetable in mind. But you recall the old saying? “If you want to make God laugh, tell God your plans.”
Some of the earliest stories that my religious tradition tells are of the early days of humanity. You may recall the Biblical stories of Adam and Eve, temptation, Cain and Able, the tower of Babel, the Flood, Abraham’s journeys through the promised land, and perhaps even Joseph’s time as a slave, and then governor of Egypt.
Perhaps one of the most common ways of looking at the whole arc of these stories is to see them as a long, extended narrative of God’s continuing care for humanity. How human beings almost seem to have a talent for messing up, and yet, we find providence and benevolence in the Divine plan for the unfolding of the universe. I certainly read these stories that way, most of the time.
But what if we look at them from a different angle? What if they are not a series of stories that show just constancy and grace, but a willingness to try new things? Could we also read these stories as comedy? God tries first one thing, and when that doesn’t work out, God tries another? And another, and another? I’m not suggesting that God is incompetent, merely that mortals have our own ways, and those usually involve messing up the ways of God.
What if the first stories are not just stories of successes, but of a willingness to try and try and try again? To improvise, to make the most out of a bad situation, and even, to chuckle and appreciate what wonders the humans do devise, as we continue to miss the larger point? Could it be that while God might be angry at injustice and cruelty, God is also amused at the complicated and almost laugh-out-loud funny ways that humans carry on?
I wonder if my plans are not working out, just like God’s plans are not working out? As we come out of this time, into a new normal, let’s all try to keep a sense of humor. Let’s not just mourn what does not work, but also find the grace and willingness to laughingly appreciate the Divine action that we find in the world.