Hopewell Baptist Church seeks pianist
Hopewell Baptist Church is seeking someone interested in playing piano every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the availability to also perform some afternoon programs at 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in this position may contact 254-721-0098 for information.
First Christian Church Temple
First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple, has announced several upcoming activities.
A worship service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Christy Drechsel, executive and vice president of the Christian Church in the Southwest. The Praise Team will be led by David Perez-Guerra, music director and pianist, along with guitarists John Freisner and Brent Mathesen, and vocalists Melissa Lohr and Kaiya Fowler. Holy Communion will be served.
Two study groups will meet 9-9:45 a.m. on Sunday. The Wednesday study group will resume meetings 6-6:45 p.m. in August. The Wednesday study group’s topic is “Imagine God’s Limitless Love, A Covenant Conversation with Disciples.” This study will acquaint participants with the Disciples of Christ denomination.
For information call the church office at 254-773-9061.
Operation Christmas Child workshop
A project leader workshop for Operation Christmas Child will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to “Grow Your Shoeboxes” as part of the Operation Christmas Child program. Each year, the program sends shoebox gifts to children in need around the world.
For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
‘Going Beyond’ simulcast
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast event, on Aug. 26.
Tickets are $20 each and includes a light breakfast, lunch and door prizes. Tickets may be purchased online at creekfamily.org./simulcast or at the church office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For information call Martha Chandler at 254-228-7444 or Mary in the church office at 254-773-6084.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or to reach out during work hours call 254-231-2393.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items.