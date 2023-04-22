Prayer walk

A woman lifts her hands as she worships during the United In Jesus ministry prayer walk event on April 15 at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple. About 100 people attended the event, which inluded a one-mile walk through downtown Temple. “It’s just a bunch of believers that came together and wanted to do something to see God move in the city,” said Tazzra Johnson, a member of the organizing group, United in Jesus Ministry. “This prayer walk is just the beginning. The purpose is to till the ground, with the goal of reaching lost souls.”

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

