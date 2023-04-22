Women’s enrichment summit
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold a women’s enrichment summit today.
Social hour will take place 12:30-1:45 p.m. and the summit will begin at 2 p.m.
The theme of the event is “The Power of Prayer Through It All, Teach Us to Pray,” and the corresponding scripture is Ephesians 6:18.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church will have a service of hymns and praise at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The service will be led by elders of the church, Music Director David Perez-Guerra, the FFC Choir and the Praise Team. Those performing include vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler, and Jouper Mouring, and guitarists John Friesner and Brent Mathesen.
The service also will include Holy Communion and it is open to the public.
On Sunday, Sunday school groups and study groups will meet 9-9:45 a.m. in the classroom hallway.
The Wednesday study group that meets at 6 p.m. in the church parlor will take a break for April 26 and resume on May 3. The May 3 meeting will highlight the book by Rev. Dawn Darwin Weaks, “Breakthrough: Trusting God for Big Change in Your Church.”
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in downtown Temple.
For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
St. Mary’s Parish festival
St. Mary’s Parish will hold its annual festival on Sunday at 1029 S. Seventh St. in Temple. Mass will take place at 10 a.m. and the festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Church family made meals will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. until sold out. Meal options include a barbecue plate for $20, a crawfish plate for $20, a shrimp plate for $20, and hamburger plate for $7 and a hotdog plate for $5.
Carnival rides start at 4 p.m. Carnival activities will include arts and craft vendors, petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks, face painting, children’s games and more.
A pet adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Several bands also will perform. The lineup includes solo performer Laron at 11:30 a.m., the Old Friends band at 2 p.m. and Jay White-Blues Commander at 5:30 p.m.
‘Music to Help Others’ concert
“Music to Help Others,” part of Christ Episcopal Church’s ongoing music ministry to help local charities, will host a spring concert featuring a lively selection of music.
The concert will take place at the church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple, at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Featured performers will be several of Academie Musique’s advanced violin students playing solo pieces by Gounod, Bach, Mendelssohn, and Accolay. There will also be three Texas All State vocal students singing Brahms, Vaughan Williams and Bononcini. Students will be accompanied by David Perez-Guerra and Liping Wu.
Admission is $5 and additional donations will be accepted. Reservations are not required.
The concert will benefit Academie Musique of Central Texas. The Academie Musique of Central Texas, a non-profit music school, seeks to provide high quality, reasonably priced music programs for students of all ages from the surrounding communities. Academie Musique is located at 317 N. First St. in Temple. For more information visit amcentex.org.
The Sunday afternoon concert series is a continuing ministry of the church. The concerts, featuring local musicians, have raised more than $30,000 for area charities, food banks and medical clinics serving the poor.
Gospel concert
Gospel groups Master’s Voice and The Erwins will perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Ricky Capps is the founder and tenor singer for Master’s Voice. He will be accompanied by TJ Evans, Lathan Moore, and Jerry Pilgrim.
The Erwins group includes oldest sibling Keith Erwin as lead singer, Kody Erwin and bass singer, Kris Erwin as tenor, and Katie Erwin Headrick as soprano.
“With The Erwins and Master’s Voice, we have a great blend of youth and experience,” Tony Watson, spokesman for Crimson River Ministries, said.
He said the two groups “Clearly demonstrate that they love who they sing about and who they sing to.”
Tickets for the event cost $25 and may be purchased online at crimsonriverministries.com.
Day of Prayer event
The Salado Area Republican Women and the Central Texas Republican Women will hold a National Day of Prayer event at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, on the steps of the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
There will be a color guard along with the reading of Gov. Abbott’s proclamation as well as they reading by Judge Blackburn of the Bell County proclamation.
Members from both women’s groups will read the National Prayer.
The event is open to the public.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton.
The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
Submission guidelines: Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.