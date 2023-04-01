When I was younger, I used wonder how anyone could give everything away and still not have love. I figured if I gave everything away, surely it would demonstrate that I had love. (1 Corinthians 13:3) It seemed that one could tell a truly loving person by their actions. Growing older, life experience, prayer and reflection have brought light into this commandment which asks us to show love and compassion.
There are all types of motivations to put on the face of love. A person can be motivated by pride, because others are doing it, need to be recognized by others, sense of guilt, desire to please others and on and on. But as the scripture says, those motivations may lead to some good deeds but don’t lead to true and authentic loving actions.
So how can we love from the heart, with a purity of motive? What marks a truly giving and loving heart? John 15:13 holds the key. Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.
This type of loving with compassion is a daily dying to self. We’re to look beyond our noses and interests to see others’ needs and to serve.
The process of laying down our lives to serve others is complex. We’re faced with the opportunity to become vulnerable to actually see the need of others and say “yes” to loving them with respect, dignity, and reverence while meeting their needs. This type of “yes” asks that we become willing to give of our time without counting the minutes or hours. This type of loving with compassion requires that we are willing to give without predetermined boundaries or limits.
Mother Teresa said that the greatest disease in the West today is being unwanted, unloved, and uncared for. When we open our eyes, we can see this loneliness. Beside any of the basic/material needs we may encounter, there is the very real desire to be heard. We honor one another by sitting with each other (literally and figuratively) and listening. The challenge is allowing the other person to talk, to listen beyond the words and hear their loneliness, the pain of rejection or loss and to not be too quick to express our thoughts (give advice) or even to leave or escape. It’s only by listening and spending time that we can clearly see their despair and hopelessness. Just by listening and listening well, we bring hope and faith to the situation.
Everyone’s life situation is different with a variety of opportunities to love with compassion. At the end of the day, we can ask ourselves, how lovingly we went about the opportunities of the day. How patient and kind were we in our interactions? How did we lay down our ego to attend to the needs of others whether the needs were obvious or had to be discerned because they weren’t being a squeaky wheel? How well did we intentionally open our eyes to the very real needs of those around us? 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.